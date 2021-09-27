A Roseville man is facing criminal charges after he led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday starting in Owatonna and ending in Rice County, according to court documents.
Jeremy Daniel Long, 49, also known as Jeremy Daniel Buschman, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. He is also facing one charge of refusing to submit to a chemical test as required by a search warrant, a gross misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Owatonna police began pursuing a vehicle driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone on 26th Street NW. The driver, later identified as Long, allegedly turned off his lights and continued west on 26th Street when the officer discontinued the pursuit.
A deputy with the Steele County Sheriff's Office was in the Medford area at the time of the pursuit and reportedly witnessed the suspect vehicle driving 74 mph north on 52nd Avenue, a 55 mph zone. When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Long allegedly "accelerated rapidly" and continued north, disregarding stop signs and varying his speeds from 70-100 mph. Long continued to brake check heavily during the pursuit and the deputy believed he was trying to cause a crash, according to the report.
When Long turned north on 70th Avenue NW, the Rice County Sheriff's Office was alerted of the pursuit, which continued up to Wells Lake Drive, according to court documents. During the pursuit, Long allegedly continued to weave between the eastbound and westbound lanes. Wells Lake Drive is a dead end and Long reportedly drove through a ditch and crashed in landscaping.
According to the report, Long exited the vehicle out the passenger door and took off on foot. Law enforcement reportedly found a knife in the driver seat of the vehicle and an opened bottle of vodka in the backseat.
Long was located in a boat on a boatlift approximately three properties east of where he left his vehicle, according to the police report. He was arrested without further incident. The Rice County Sheriff's Office and the Faribault Police Department assisted in the search.
The deputy noted a strong odor of alcohol on Long and Long allegedly had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor balance. While in the back of the squad car, Long allegedly began licking the center partition and banged his head twice claiming he was trying to scratch an itch.
Long was transported to the Owatonna Hopsital where law enforcement and emergency room staff attempted to execute a search warrant for a blood or urine sample. Long allegedly refused to provide a sample, stating several times that they already drew his blood and he "was not going to do that again." When advised that refusing the test could result in further charges, Long reportedly said that was fine.
Long has a previous misdemeanor DWI conviction from 2019 in Ramsey County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.