OWATONNA – ‘Tis the season to be giving, and the Free Clinic of Steele County is hoping you’re in the mood to do just that.
To help kickoff Christmas season, the Free Clinic will host “An Evening of Christmas Music with Gavin Berg” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Owatonna Country Club. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Free Clinic.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done a fundraiser like this,” said Amber Aaseth with the Free Clinic board of directors. “But I am definitely hoping it will be something we can repeat in the future.”
The night will feature to musical sets by pianist Gavin Berg, a New Richland native and founder of Rebrand Studios with two current albums. Berg works with VocalEssence and is the Artist in Residence at Good Samaritan UMC in Edina.
“He plays all kinds of music, but what we asked of him was for the holiday theme to help get you in the Christmas spirit,” Aaseth said. “The Country Club will be all decorated for Christmas, so this night should really help get you in the mood.”
Between Berg’s sets there will be a live auction with items including a one-week vacation rental near Lutsen, Minnesota, tickets to Chanhassen Dinner Theater, Twins Tickets in the Legends Club, and professional landscape photography. Free Clinic board members Ben Cass will be the night’s auctioneer.
“We are also going to be taking the opportunity to present the latest developments from the Free Clinic,” added Aaseth. “We are certainly growing.”
The Free Clinic is open for medical services on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., though Aaseth stated that they will stay open until everyone is seen. On the dental side there is no set schedule because the availability of volunteer dentists is inconsistent. Aaseth explained that as soon as they know when a dentist will be available they begin calling people on their ever-growing waitlist to schedule appointments.
“We will be open for five dental clinics this month which is awesome because we are trying to get that waitlist shortened,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have dental insurance because it’s a huge cost for people, so sometimes that’s a big burden, which makes are services that much more important.”
The proceeds from the upcoming event will go toward the general operating fund to keep the doors open to the Free Clinic and continue to provide services. The funds raised will help assure that the Free Clinic has access to the equipment, medications, and other materials necessary to provide appropriate care to clients.
Aside from the director and one dental assistant, Aaseth said that every person who operates the clinic and cares for the patients is strictly doing it on a volunteer basis.
“Our mission is to provide quality, accessible, and culturally sensitive services at no cost to low income and uninsured individuals in Steele County,” Aaseth said. “These volunteers know in their heart that this is a needed service in our community and they know that a lot of people just cannot afford medical care. They are giving from their heart something they know is so important in our community.”
Aaseth added that she hopes this will help others in the community give from their hearts as well.
The event will take place at the Owatonna Country Club on Satuday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at Party Plus Crafts in downtown Owatonna or from any Free Clinic board members: Amber Aaseth, Arturo Alegria, Dave Albrecht, Mark Brown, Ben Cass, Anne Draeger, Shannon Kruckeberg, Lee Vela, Dan Wagner, and Gretchen Zinsli. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door.