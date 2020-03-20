DODGE CENTER — The first case of coronavirus in Dodge County was confirmed Friday afternoon by the Minnesota Department of Health, according to a statement released by Amy Caron, Dodge County Public Health director.
It is not known how the virus was transmitted to the person, who is described only as “in their 20s.”
“The patient is in isolation at home and recovering,” Caron said. “Dodge County Public Health is working with MDH and health care partners to addres the needs of this patient and provide guidance to others who may have had contact with them.”
Earlier in the day, MDH had announced that 115 people had tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19. The Dodge County person who was identified Friday afternoon was not among the 115 confirmed cases from earlier in the day.
Dodge County neighbors Rice and Mower counties have one confirmed case each. Olmsted County, to the east of Dodge County, has 11 confirmed cases, according to MDH. Neither Steele nor Goodhue County has a confirmed case, according to MDH.
“There is much that we do not know about this virus and how it has rapidly mutated,” Caron said in the statement. “We have no vaccine, no antiviral medication and can only treat the symptoms when they become serious.”