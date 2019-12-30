MEDFORD — During the regular Medford City Council meeting on Dec. 23, the council members unanimously approved the final tax levy for 2020.
The 2020 final levy will see a 2.1% increase over the previous year, totaling $657,893.
“The city tax capacity has increased from approximately $1,103,444 in 2019 to $1,136,455 in 2020,” explained City Administrator Andy Welti as he described that the city’s tax rate will decrease by half a percent. “The decrease in the city’s tax rate is beneficial and can lead to decreases in property taxes. However, changes in the levy, property values, or class shifts can result in increases in property taxes.”
Welti added that the levy approved will allow the city to continue to build a reserve and will increase the likelihood that the city’s bond rating will improve. He said it will also provide cushion for future unexpected cuts in state funding and economic recession or unexpected repairs in maintenance.
“Beginning in 2016, the city established a capital project fund for future capital expenditures in public works, parks, and for general purposes such as future street projects or municipal buildings,” Welti added. “In addiction, capital expenditures are included in the sewer, water, and the liquor store budgets for future capital improvements.”
According to Welti, the overall levy increase will fund inflation in the cost of supplies and services, provide additional funding for fire department repairs and capital expenses, increase reserves, fund increases in health insurance expense, continue maintenance of streets and wastewater infrastructure, increase park improvements, and continue putting funds into the General Capital Projects Fund that will be used for financing future street and/or municipal building projects.