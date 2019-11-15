OWATONNA — “I still remember the day I was hired,” laughs Dave Pfieffer.
In 1969 at the age of 22, Pfieffer was working what he describes as a “good machinery job” when he heard about a company on the north side of Owatonna looking to expand its engineering department. Though he admits he was a little “green behind the ears,” Pfieffer knew that he wanted to go into the direction of engineering, so he threw his name into the hat.
“They really took a chance on me,” Pfieffer said. “They gave me that opportunity and then continued to give me more opportunities.”
Since that first opportunity present itself as a draftsman at Modern Metal Products, Pfieffer has truly grabbed the bull by the horns within the company, quickly advancing to an engineer position. When the company sold to Technico, Inc. in 1972 — which still serves today as the parent corporation of MMP — Pfieffer was assigned the role of sales engineer.
“That was scary,” Pfieffer chuckled. “Engineering I understood, but sales was certainly not my passion. But that led to several more opportunities again and enabled me to go out and visit our customers and vendors and to better understand not only their needs of manufacturing, but what we could do as a company to meet those needs.”
From there, Pfieffer moved on to be the commodity manager and the operations manager until 2000.
“Our general manager began to have health issues and we found ourselves in a management crisis,” said Bob Chambers, the principal owner of Technico. “One day out of the blue, I got a call from Dave at my home.”
Sunday, Nov. 17, will mark the 50th anniversary of Pfieffer’s employment at MMP — a company of which he is now the general manager.
Those who reach the 50-year mark at a single place of employment are in an elite, rare group. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, tenure length for employees with a single employer has inched up since 2000, and the median is now around 4.6 years.
Generally, median employee tenure was higher among older works than younger ones. For example, the median tenure of workers ages 55 to 64 at 10.1 years is more than three times that of workers ages 25 to 34. Also, a larger proportion of older workers than younger workers had 10 years or more of tenure, with 57 percent of workers ages 60 to 64 being employed for at least 10 years with their current employer as of 2018.
There is no data for those like Pfieffer, however, as federal data collectors for the current population survey stop counting tenure at 39 years.
“I had no idea if he could handle it and I know he had his own concerns, but he also had his own ideas and an enormous desire to be given the chance,” Chambers said of his long phone call with Pfieffer in 2000. “As he stepped into the role he faced many new challenges and he rose to each one.”
“Dave has been and continues to be such an instrumental piece to our success. We as employees need to celebrate him, thank him,” said Deanna Laatsch, the administrative assistant at MMP. “Dave is an ear, a shoulder, a confidant, an innovator, a praiser, a mentor, a father figure, a number cruncher, a discipliner, a rewarder, and a fair man.”
Though his boss and coworkers have nothing but praise and admiration for him, Pfieffer isn’t one to take all the credit for where he is today.
“Along the way, you don’t succeed if you’re not among good people,” Pfieffer said, noting that it’s more than just working for good people that impacts an employee’s attitude and motivation. “It’s about the people you work alongside every day. Having good people around you makes it happen.”
Thinking back on his 50 years with MMP, Pfieffer said that he still remembers his one-year review where he told the then-owner, Stan Muckle, that one day he wanted to be sitting in his chair. He smiled as he recalled what a “bold” statement that was for a 23-year-old to make, but that surprisingly enough he today is a minority owner of the company.
Though he recognizes the magnitude of this milestone, Pfieffer insists that it speaks more about the company itself and the people working next to him.
“The real key is the individual desire to make a difference.” he offered as advice to anyone who hopes to one day celebrate a 50-year work anniversary. “All I have done is encourage people to go out, do their job, and do it well. It’s those people that help make the company grow.”
“At MMP, we pride ourselves on the integrity of our employees, and they reflect Dave,” Chambers said. “He’s a model of honesty and integrity. I’m very grateful for his loyalty and longevity.”
“He is everything to everyone here,” Laatsch added. “To say he is respected and admired by all is a complete understatement. He makes us want to work and we need to celebrate that and give thanks that we have had him for 50 years and hopefully more to come.”
As far as retirement goes, Pfieffer states that he will retire when he no longer is beneficial to the company because he cannot imagine not enjoying coming in to work each and every day.
“Dollar and cents are not the bottom line. Money may be what we live on, but you have to be happy,” Pfieffer said with a smile. “Life it too short not to enjoy what you’re doing.”
Modern Metal Products develops and manufactures a wide variety of sheet metal products for customers around the world. MMP first began manufacturing milk bottle containers and specialized enclosures under the name Muckle Manufacturing in 1925, changing names after being sold in 1972 to Technico, Inc. The plant, located in Owatonna, produces a complete line of surface mounted, semi recessed and recessed AED and Fire Safety Cabinets. AED and Fire Safety cabinets made at Modern Metal Products are distributed globally.