Two very different groups of kids are making waves and being noticed, but the reasoning shares one common component: superior use of technology.
An interview-style video made by 11th grade student Jack Ruiter of the Owatonna High School Magnet has been chosen to be featured on the “Best of SNO,” or School Newspapers Online, website. The site showcases exceptional examples of high school journalism in writing, video and multimedia.
Less than 10% of the 9,350 submissions from more than 450 schools across the nation are chosen to be featured, according to the Best of SNO website. Jessica Wagner, OHS Magnet Adviser, said schools who participate submit their best examples of student journalism, and due to the high volume of submissions and the minimal amount of submissions that are chosen to be published by the site, it's a very competitive award.
According to the Best of SNO website, some of the criteria they look for when choosing submissions to be featured range from engaging writing, video angles, to the cohesiveness of multimedia elements and overall creativity.
Ruiter interviewed multiple members of The Rebel Alliance, the robotics team at the Owatonna High School. According to one student in the video, some people have the wrong idea about what the robotics team actually does based on pop culture references, movies and television shows.
“Robotics is about having a challenge that you have to complete,” said Dylan Meiners, robotics team admiral. “This year, it has to deal with launching basketballs into hula hoops that are high in the air.”
Each year, the FIRST Robotics Competition sets the standards and challenges for the competition. According to the competition website, during the first 15 seconds of the competition, the robots are to operate autonomously.
The team works for three months on developing, building and programming their robot. This year, the robots entering into the competition are tasked with being able to shoot a ball into two hoops at different heights. There is also a climbing aspect to the challenge, and they are able to earn extra points if their robots are able to traverse the rungs of the hanger. The hangar is similar to monkey bars, but with the added difficulty of an incline up to seven feet in the air.
Throughout the competition, teams earn points based on what their robot is able to accomplish in the allotted amount of time. The team with the most points wins the competition.
Though the Rebel Alliance acts as one team, there are four smaller teams within the group: the build team, programming team, electrical team and business team. Each has their own responsibilities to ensure everything comes together for their first competition called “Rapid React” in Duluth next month. They will participate in a second competition in Minneapolis in April.
“Being able to compete in the competition is relatively simple, but being able to place well is a challenge,” said Robotics Adviser Shaun Robbins. “Our two admirals have been at this for a few years and are fantastic leaders. We have a few issues to figure out, but I am confident we will do well this year.”