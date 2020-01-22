BLOOMING PRAIRIE — After a month of meetings, the work of the Blooming Prairie Public Schools’ strategic planning committee is done for now after having identified a vision and five goals for the district.
Superintendent Chris Staloch brought the group together for the first time in mid-December in order to sift through over 250 surveys that had been distributed earlier that fall to students, staff and community members. The questionnaire had two versions, one for youth and one for adults, each consisting of five prompts on things like “What do you see as needs for the future of Blooming Prairie schools?” and “What should Blooming Prairie schools be known for?”
Although longtime board member Rodney Krell said elected officials have held a number of goal-setting sessions throughout the years, Staloch noted that it was important for him to gather community feedback and set a renewed vision at this point as he comes on board for his first year as superintendent.
Staloch added that he’d gone to the Blooming Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Education Foundation, staff, school board and students to seek out volunteers for the committee, which ultimately consisted of 18 people. After a few sessions sifting through responses, the group met for a final time earlier this month and crafted the common themes into a vision and five goals that Staloch was able to share with the board at its Tuesday night meeting.
“The vision that they came up with was to provide a safe and positive environment where all children can learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally,” he told board members.
He then relayed the five related goals identified by the committee: “to promote lifelong learning and preparation to become globally minded citizens in a positive and safe environment, optimize the culture and environment of trust by providing advanced educational opportunities across the continuum, attract and retain staff that embrace our vision, sustain a competitive edge with technological advances and space expansion — such as classroom space and auditorium — and foster caring and positive leaders who are contributing members of the community.”
Board member Kelly Braaten, who served with Krell on the strategic planning committee, noted these five areas had emerged from the bulk of responses as major themes.
“It was actually kind of interesting how much the surveys paralleled each other,” added Krell, in an interview. He also noted that both students and adults brought up many of the same ideas. “If you want to pick one out for instance, as far as space and facilities, it was a pretty even response between both groups.”
With a growing student body, Staloch said the need to add capacity will likely be addressed in the coming years.
“We’ve continued to increase our enrollment over the last couple of years,” he explained, noting that it’s a combination of open enrollment and slight growth within the district. “That’s something we need to make sure we’re aware of — the amount of space that we do have and the amount that we will need in the future. That’s something that we’re going to need to educate our public on.”
Apart from the facilities-related goal, the superintendent said the aim of attracting and retaining staff was one that resonated most with him. While Staloch said Blooming Prairie has had luck retaining staff, he noted that getting new people to come in in certain specialty areas has been a challenge as districts across the state face teacher shortages.
“I think that’s a challenge for a lot of people, but if we’re creating the right environment and getting the word out hopefully it will be a benefit to our district and our students,” he explained. “Our staff really drives the quality of the work that we do.”
Although the strategic planning committee has reached its initial goal, Staloch said he’s asked the group to remain on call and noted they might be brought back in for consultation later in the process. Now, he told board members it’s up to him and the administrative team to craft some concrete strategies and action steps that reflect the committee’s goals.
“We have a meeting next week and that’s where we’ll start going through this and seeing where those timelines fall,” said Staloch.