An Owatonna man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly sold methamphetamine twice to an undercover officer in Waseca.
Larry Gene Lester, 47, was charged last week in Waseca County District Court with one count of first-degree drug sale. The charge stems from an investigation with the South Central Drug Investigation Unit that took place in early November.
According to the criminal complaint, an undercover SCDIU agent arranged to purchase half an ounce of methamphetamine for $400 from Lester on Noc. 8. The arrangements were allegedly made through text messages and phone calls and took place on Third Street SW in Waseca. The transaction was successful and the methamphetamine weighed 15 grams, according to court documents.
A second buy was arranged between the agent and Lester for Nov. 10 for another half ounce of meth for $400, according to the report. During the second transaction, Lester reportedly got into the agent's undercover vehicle and sold them 14.5 grams of meth. According to the complaint, during the second transaction the agent and Lester discussed a third purchase of a quarter pound of meth.
Lester was previously convicted of first-degree drug sale in 2017 in Waseca County. He has other prior felony convictions for drug possession and burglary in Freeborn and Steele counties
As of Monday, Lester was in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $1 million. His next court appearance is yet to be scheduled.