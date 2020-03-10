OWATONNA — Two middle school ensembles have achieved the highest possible rating — “superior with distinction” — at the Minnesota String & Orchestra Teachers Association Middle Level Orchestra Festival, which has been taking place at various sites over the last few weeks.
While it has been tradition for the eighth-grade group at Owatonna Middle School to participate every year, for the first time this year orchestra teacher Jen Bellefeuille was able to take her seventh-grade group, as well. From February through early March, the association hosted three different festivals across the state. Participating schools with students in sixth- through ninth-grade could choose any of three locations to attend.
From Owatonna, Bellefeuille took her ensemble to Roseville Area High School this past Friday, while colleague Lisa Revier and her eighth-grade musicians attended an event at Osseo Senior High School on Feb. 27. Both groups received at least 32 out of the 35 points possible when having their performances judged, giving them a “superior with distinction” rating and the opportunity to perform later this month at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.
In order to score well in the festival, students needed to receive good marks on things like tone, rhythm and bowing, in addition to other factors — which included poise, posture and appearance.
“I was really pleased that my group played with confidence,” said Revier, explaining how the festival went for her eighth-graders. “I felt like we were well prepared and they were poised on stage, which was really exciting to see.”
Working with middle school students, she added that the confidence doesn’t necessarily come naturally, especially in competition settings which she noted can be especially nerve-wracking. Bellefeuille added that she was also proud of how the seventh-grade ensemble carried itself last week, including the way students acted as audience members for the other groups at the festival.
“For me, I think about the fact that we’re representing Owatonna. My kids did a wonderful job and I think they did some of the most respectful listening,” she said. “When a performance would finish, they would all applaud.”
The way that the festivals are structured, orchestras perform for judges and then are able to spend half an hour doing a clinic with a well-established, guest orchestra instructor from somewhere in the state. When not workshopping their piece with the clinician or performing for the judges, students spend the day in the auditorium listening to their peers.
“They get to observe what other orchestras sound like from areas across the state,” said Bellefeuille. “It’s a learning experience, even if you’re watching a group that isn’t quite polished.”
After the middle school was restructured a few years back to accommodate sixth- through eighth-graders, Bellefeuille said staff also got shifted around but in her mind, the orchestra festival was a nice carrot to still reserve for the oldest students in the building. This year, however, she said she felt her seventh-grade ensemble was ready and decided she wanted to try to bring them along, as well.
“Now there are two ensembles that are able to possibly go and two different directors, two different styles. I think that’s a neat piece that’s been added to this festival for us,” she said.
Both ensembles have now been invited to perform at Orchestra Hall later this month, in honor of their high scores. This trip will also include a clinic with members of the Minnesota Orchestra, and a performance for families and guests without any judging.
The seventh-grade ensemble is planning to attend, while the eighth-grade ensemble is unable to make it this year due to the event coinciding with the Owatonna Public Schools’ spring break. Revier explained that almost a third of her group wasn’t going to be able to attend.
“Every year that I’ve done this, there’s always been some school absent because it falls on their spring break. We’ve just been lucky,” she explained. Still, she added that she’s proud of how her group performed in Osseo and views the rating they got there as a reward, as well.
The Orchestra Hall performance will take place Thursday, March 26, at the downtown Minneapolis venue.