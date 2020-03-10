Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.