A familiar face at Owatonna Hospital for over 30 years, Anne Draeger is retiring as director of patient care at the end of this month.
Before moving into her first leadership role in 2000 — serving as patient care manager for the emergency and surgery departments — Draeger worked as a staff nurse since arriving at the hospital in 1986. During the first half of her career, she recalled working alone in the emergency department Monday through Thursday. When she needed a physician, she would phone the on-call doctor at home.
In this role, Draeger had the advantage of knowing many of the patients coming through the doors — and immediately having common ground even with strangers, as a longtime Owatonna resident herself.
“My husband and I both graduated from high school here. I was raised almost my whole life in Owatonna, and grew up just a block from the hospital,” she added. “We really wanted to move home to raise our kids. He got a job in Waseca. I started looking, and found the job at Owatonna Hospital in the emergency department.”
After attending college in the Twin Cities and then living for a time in Rochester, Draeger said it was an interesting experience returning home and seeing old acquaintances again for the first time at the hospital.
“For me, it was caring for people that I cared deeply about,” added Draeger. “Professionally, I did it quite a bit and found it really rewarding.”
Transitioning into her first leadership role in the new millennium, Draeger headed up patient care not only for her familiar emergency department, but also for the hospital’s quickly-growing surgery department. It was at this time that longtime colleague Kris Johnson came on board as a staff nurse in the operating room, with Draeger as her supervisor.
“She’s always someone who wants to learn and understand your role. While she may have been new to understanding the operating room, she always asked questions and tried to find out about our work,” said Johnson. “My first impression — and something that’s been true for as long as I’ve known her — is how much she cares for the patients and her staff.”
Another perk, added Johnson, was the secret stash of candy that Draeger would always have on hand in her office.
Creating a float pool of nurses
In addition to overseeing two rapidly-growing areas of the hospital, one of Draeger’s main initiatives at that time was starting a float pool of nurses to help accommodate this growth. This group was cross-trained to the entire building, and could be assigned anywhere to help busier departments on a flexible basis.
“At the beginning, we hired a core group of six nurses and we modeled it after another program called the resource nurse — that was a highly skilled nurse that could basically go in and perform patient care in any department,” said Draeger.
Leigh Magana, who was hired by Draeger in the emergency room around the same time, got to see this change take place. While she didn’t serve as a float nurse herself, she said it was a huge asset to be able to rely on that support while in her department. Even when Magana started, there was still often only one scheduled nurse in the emergency room.
“We still have that float pool today and it’s great. We wouldn’t be able to run without it,” she added. “Things have really changed — even in the 16 years I’ve been at the hospital — and Anne has done a lot of that change for us for the good.”
‘Where culture transects care’
In 2010, Draeger stepped into her current role as interim director of patient care. At the same time, she was continuing to oversee the emergency department and was finishing up a master’s degree in transcultural nursing from Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
“It’s kind of that place where culture transects care. There’s a lot of connectivity between health, wellness and the culture that we grew up in,” said Draeger, of the field. “It can be cultures from various ethnic groups, but it can also just be the culture of health care, wellness and sickness in different geographical regions.”
Managing the emergency department, Draeger said she had wanted to understand the barriers many had to accessing health care, and also wanted to make the hospital a welcoming place for all patients.
“I also started working with some of the staff from Centro Campesino and went into the education system, as part of my schooling. I started working with some of the social workers there, and that afforded me time to spend with Somali and Latino members of our community,” she added. “They really taught me how to create that welcoming space — how to be approachable, how to be an understanding nurse.”
Founding of the Free Clinic
This work also helped influence other staff at the hospital and ultimately tied into the creation of the Free Clinic of Steele County, which was initially started as a joint effort in part by nurses and staff at Centro Campesino.
“We found some physicians who were willing to volunteer, so we thought we would try doing just a few clinics over the summer months to see how it would work. We wanted to focus on helping people manage chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes,” Draeger said. “Summer ran into the fall and the fall turned into several years later, where we were still running the clinic a couple times a month.”
The group created a board and gained formal nonprofit status, and now continues to operate out of a space on Southview Lane. Within the last two weeks, Draeger added, volunteers have been working to set up virtual health visits with their clients during the ongoing pandemic. Going forward, Draeger said she would like to spend more time volunteering as a nurse and continuing her work on the Free Clinic board.
Plans for retirement
Initially, she had planned in January to retire May 15, but after the pandemic hit she agreed to stay on another month and a half to help with the necessary changes to patient care.
“It’s just been a tremendous amount of planning and adaptability to the changing models and the needs of our community,” she added. “Every patient flow, every type of care that we deliver has been influenced by COVID-19. Primarily it’s about making sure our staff is safe, as well as the patients who are getting the care they need.”
Starting in July, she said she also hopes to be able to spend more time with family — especially her young grandson, Paul, who she said is eagerly awaiting her retirement. Draeger also thanked her family, along with coworkers past and present, for all of their support over the years.
“She has been probably one of the best leaders we’ve ever had,” added Magana. “She’s going to be missed.”