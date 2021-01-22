A Faribault man has been charged in Waseca County court after he admitted to law enforcement that he offered a female he knew to be a minor cash for sex, according to court documents.
Austin Blake Beytien, 21, was charged Thursday with one felony count of prostitution for offering to hire an individual under the age of 18 but at least 16 years of age to engage in sexual contact. He is also being charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Jan. 1 of a 21-year-old man allegedly sending inappropriate pictures and videos to a 16-year-old female through the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators confirmed the victim received messages from Beytien where he offered to give the victim money for sex. Beytien asked the victim not to tell anyone, sent her a photo of him exposing his genitalia and a video of him masturbating, according to the report.
Investigators spoke with Beytien on Jan. 4. During the interview, Beytien confirmed he was the person in the photo with the exposed genitalia and that he knew the victim was underage. According to the criminal complaint, Beytien told investigators he did not think he had sent the photo to the victim. Beytien confirmed he had sent all of the messages to the victim, including the messages in reference to paying the victim for sex, according to court documents. Beytien also told investigators that the victim never engaged him with sexual conversation and that of the two times the victims responded to him she had called Beytien a “creep.” The report reads that Beytien “confirmed he knew what he did was not right” and he knows people should “own up to things they do illegally.”
A warrant for Beytien was requested and granted on Thursday due to the serious nature of the charges in order to ensure public safety and to impose conditions of release.
Beytien is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.