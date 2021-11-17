National Apprenticeship Week is Nov. 8-14 and South Central College is celebrating by sharing success stories of the college’s “Learn-Work-Earn” dual training apprenticeship program.
“Work based learning opportunities enable students to attend college, while working and getting real world skills and earning a wage at the same time,” said Kelcey Woods-Nord, South Central College’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and Employer Engagement. “Since 2016, SCC students have gained industry experience while attending college by participating in apprenticeship programs with employers in the manufacturing, agribusiness and healthcare sectors.”
One of the contributing factors to SCC’s success with apprenticeships has been the State of Minnesota PIPELINE program, which funds Dual Training partnerships between employers and colleges. Since 2016, SCC employer partners have received funding for 353 Dual Training positions valued at more than $1.8 million to help pay for apprentices. In the 2021 Round, which was announced June, 10 employers partnering with us received a total of approximately $363,000 which was approximately 16.5% of all funds received by employers state-wide.
Daikin Applied, Faribault and Owatonna (Mechatronics), 31 positions
Dotson Iron Castings, Mankato (Machine Tool Technology and Mechatronics), 9 positions
Jones Metal, Inc., Mankato (Welding), 3 positions
K&G Manufacturing, Faribault (Machine Tool Technology), 5 positions
Mankato Clinic, Mankato (Medical Assisting and Medical Laboratory Technician) 5 positions
New Ulm Medical Center/Allina, (New Ulm Practical Nursing/Preparation for LPN), 2 positions
Post Consumer Brands, Northfield (Mechatronics), 3 positions
Sage Glass, Faribault (Mechatronics), 2 positions
V-TEK, Inc., Mankato (Mechatronics), 2 positions
Winegar, Waseca (Machine Tool Technology), 8 positions
Through PIPELINE, which stands for “Private Investment, Public Education, Labor and Industry Experience,” the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry helps employers meet their current and future workforce needs by providing “Dual Training” opportunities for employees. Employees enrolled in a Dual Training program receive a combination of on-the-job training paired with related instruction though a qualified educational provider such as South Central College (SCC), as well as SCC’s Center for Business and Industry, which provide customized training and continuing education for professionals.
“Being able to implement what I have learned at school immediately at work, sometimes the next day, has been great for the learning process,” said Bailey Blazer, an apprentice at Daikin Applied. “Likewise, being able to ask questions of my instructors about what I have been doing at work has been very helpful.” “I would definitely recommend the Mechatronics Apprenticeship program.”
PIPELINE Grants to fund this education are available through the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. Employers may apply for grants to reimburse expenses related to their employee’s education or training, including tuition, books, and required supplies. PIPELINE Grants are available to employers providing training for in-demand, high-growth occupations in the areas of advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services and information technology.
For more information on apprenticeship opportunities at South Central College through the college’s “Learn Work Earn” program, visit www.southcentral.edu/earn.