OWATONNA – “This isn’t going to go away. We still need to do this.”
That was the mantra Scott Kozelka repeated as he discussed what the Steele County Free Fair will do next in order to complete a mandatory project pushed by the State. Last week, it was announced that the fairgrounds were not included in Gov. Tim Walz’s bonding bill, meaning the fair will not receive funding to move all of its overhead electrical lines underground.
Now, the fair manager says his plan is to continue moving forward by working collaboratively with the City of Owatonna, Steele County, and hopefully still the State.
“We still plan on working with Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. John Petersburg, right now it’s just to see how we can stay in touch and keep this project on their radar,” Kozelka explained. “We’re not on the governor’s list, but that doesn’t mean we stop what we’re doing.”
Last fall, both Jasinski (R-Faribault) and Petersburg (R-Waseca), who legislative districts include Owatonna, made stops at the fairgrounds in in the city to hear Kozelka pitch the electrical project to both the Minnesota State House and State Senate Capital Investment Committee during their respective bonding tours. Both legislators shared strong support in including the local project that could cost up to $1.5 million on the next bonding bill.
The safety standards laid out in Minnesota statute 326B.35 requires a 15-foot radius around any electrical lines and boxes, which Kozelka explained during the bonding tours would be nearly impossible to do and have the fair, which draws upwards of 300,000 people to town each summer, continue on as is considering the high number of vendors and shows that come out each year. Thus, the only other option is to move the lines underground.
Despite the exclusion from the bill, Kozelka asserted that he is still feeling positive about the next steps in making the critical project come to life as fast as possible. While that will ultimately include a lot of in-depth financial planning to find the funds for the project, Kozelka said for now the most important part is to show significant progress.
“I have mentioned to vendors, especially those who have come for a lot of years, that until we get these electrical lines underground we’re going to need to work together, which might mean they cannot fly their flags on top of their stands,” Kozelka said, noting that the flags that fly too close to lines are some of the biggest concerns right now. “They have been completely understanding and want to work with us, too.”
Ideally, Kozelka said he would like to see the lines around Fair Square moved underground next. Once that is complete, he is hoping that the reconstruction of Elm Street will only be a year or two away, allowing another opportunity to move the rest of the lines underground.
“We have to work together,” Kozelka reiterated, stating that they will only succeed with collaboration from the city, county, and state. “This is all our fair, for the people in the Owatonna, the people in Steele County, the people in Minnesota, and the people in the Midwest.”
Aside from the Steele County Free Fair, which is scheduled for the third week in August, more than 40 events take place on the campus between May 1 and Oct. 15 for which the electrical project will impact the safety. These include local corporate events, high school events, weddings, Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament, animal shows, and civic events. These do not include the fair or some of the large spring events, such as the Farm and Power Show in March, that are hosted at the Four Seasons.