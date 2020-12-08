As students’ learning models fluctuate, an Owatonna nonprofit is still trying provide dental services for students it would typically serve through the schools.
Let’s Smile Inc. provides preventive clinical dental services to children up to the age of 20 years old who do not have private dental insurance. This includes children with no dental insurance and state insurance such as Medical Assistance, South Country Health Alliance, Blue Plus or UCare.
“We know that there is extremely limited access to dental care for those that have state insurance,” said Holly Jorgensen, executive director and founder of Let’s Smile.
Dental services are provided at no cost to the family and any remaining costs after billing state insurance are paid via grants and donations.
As part of its clinic outreach program, Let’s Smile typically would go into schools and offer dental care to students. Let’s Smile can serve children in need in areas such as Owatonna, Blooming Prairie, Waseca, Austin, Winona and Faribault. However with the pandemic, closed schools and distance learning, Jorgensen said she has had to reach out to prospective clients in a different way.
Instead this year, Jorgensen has been relying on digital communication via flyers sent to families’ emails to share information on the various services still being provided.
“Unfortunately, I have not received the response I was hoping to get, and I think it’s just because people are being very nervous because of the whole COVID thing, so I’m emphasizing that we are taking every precaution,” Jorgensen said.
While she was able to get into a few schools and provide dental care to students prior to the pandemic shuttering doors to visitors, other students have not been seen since their last check up in the fall of 2019 because some schools were also not allowing visitors this past spring.
While Jorgensen has worries about the children she hasn’t seen in more than a year, she said she is getting a lot of calls from new clients as many people have lost their job due to the pandemic and thus their private dental insurance. Since March 16, nearly 7,000 Steele County residents have applied for unemployment insurance, or about 34.1% of the 2019 annual labor force, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. In Rice County, that number is 10,159, or 27.1% of the 2019 annual labor force.
At the same time, Jorgensen said she believes there might be some hesitancy for existing clients to return for their six-month check up because of the virus. This is worrisome as children’s oral health affects their overall health. She said infections in the mouth can lead to a weakened immune system, not ideal during a global pandemic.
She ensures that Let’s Smile is following state and federal guidelines to maintain a safe environment, including cleaning everything and wearing personal protective equipment.
“We are doing everything possible to make sure everyone is safe and healthy,” Jorgensen said.
Let’s Smile is still scheduling appointments at Community Pathways at 155 Oakdale Street, Owatonna. Those interested in setting up an appointment can do so by calling or texting 507-363-3023 or by sending a private message to Let’s Smile on Facebook.
“I don’t want anyone to feel nervous about making an appointment,” Jorgensen said.