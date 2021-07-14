A man who allegedly threatened to kill a roommate following an altercation at the Bridge Street Tavern in downtown Owatonna is facing felony charges.
Dustin James Vanloon, 26, of Richfield, was charged Wednesday in Steele County Court with one count of threats of violence and one count of domestic assault, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that occurred just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called to a downtown apartment regarding a man being violent and out of control. The caller said police could enter his apartment, but that he would be hiding in his room. The caller identified the suspect as Vanloon, who police had already interacted that night regarding a violent altercation at the Bridge Street Tavern with suspected property damage, according to court records.
The victim told police that following the altercation at the bar that he told Vanloon and another individual that they had two days to move out of the apartment. Vanloon then allegedly “lost control” and began screaming and trying to fight the victim. He's also alleged to have made multiple threats to kill the victim.
As officers were escorting Vanloon from the apartment, Vanloon allegedly “swung out” of their grasp and pushed against them. Once at the jail, Vanloon reportedly remained uncooperative with jail staff and had to be placed in a holding cell with handcuffs still on.
Vanloon has a pending felony domestic assault case in Olmsted County where he's alleged to have attacked a woman, striking her in the face and biting her.
Vanloon has prior assault convictions, including a 2018 gross misdemeanor conviction in Todd County where he assaulted a peace officer using bodily fluids.
An initial court appearance in Steele County for Vanloon has been scheduled for Thursday. He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center.
No charges regarding the altercation or possible property damage at Bridge Street Tavern have been filed