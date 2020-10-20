Medford and Blooming Prairie students will continue in their current learning model for now, school officials recently said. This comes shortly after Owatonna school officials announced their decision to also stay their course.
At Monday’s Medford School Board meeting, Superintendent Mark Ristau said the most recent data puts Steele County's 14-day rate at 19.9 cases per 10,000 residents, allowing the Medford school district to continue in its current model of learning through the remainder of this week. The Minnesota Department of Health updates the case rate every Thursday.
“We anticipate the number to be higher, when it releases later this week, probably in the upper twenties,” Ristau said.
He said he will be taking a closer look, along with Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron, at some of the other driving factors behind this increase in COVID-19 cases.
Most schools in the county have chosen not to react to a single bi-weekly data point, but rather gather more data before making a learning model switch. Steele County schools are taking into consideration where in the county these outbreaks are occurring, and whether it’s within the district.
“We really want to take into account all of the factors and variables and then obviously first and foremost do what’s safe,” Ristau said.
The Blooming Prairie school district will also continue with its current learning models despite the uptick, Superintendent Chris Staloch said on Tuesday. Pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students are learning in-person while seventh- through 12th-grade students are learning in a hybrid model.
“We are on conference calls each week with Steele County Public Health and other Steele County superintendents and we review data and discuss where we are headed, what we are doing,” Staloch said.
Although Staloch finds the increase in numbers concerning, he said the district must also make sure to focus on academics and the mental health of students, both factors which weigh into the district’s decision.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s guide suggests to have both elementary and secondary students learning in a hybrid model if the rate ranges between 20 to 30 cases per 10,000 people. However, it should be noted that this is a recommendation, and districts across the state are working with local health officials to analyze local data to make these decisions.
Similar to surrounding schools, Medford school officials emphasized the importance of providing consistency to students and in-person learning especially for younger students when feasible.
Ristau says the district will take a closer look at the details in the next day or two, bring the information to the district’s COVID-19 committee and a decision will be made from there as to how to continue. Ideally, Ristau said he hopes to give Medford families a week before a learning model switch, if one does occur at some point.
Additionally, Ristau shared that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after presenting in five classrooms one day last week. After retracing where that staff member had been, five classes had to be quarantined as a precaution. According to Ristau the students should be able to return to school by Oct. 27.
“We have not had any positive test results from those kids,” Ristau added.