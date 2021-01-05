A man who led law enforcement on a September search through a swampy area of Steele County and was later charged with assault tied to a domestic incident is now facing new charges.
Clinton Albert Christopher Juring, 35, was charged in Steele County Court on Dec. 31 with two felony counts of failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender.
According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Owatonna Police Department was contacted by Juring’s probation officer on Sept. 30. The officer, who works for Rice County, informed the detective that following Juring’s arrest in September they discovered Juring had a secondary address he had not registered with law enforcement. Juring’s primary address on file is listed as Faribault.
The Owatonna detective spoke with the other occupant at the local residence Juring was reportedly staying at. The individual confirmed that Juring had moved into their Owatonna residence full time in Oct. 2019 and kept half of all his belongings there. The detective noted in the report items in the residence belonging to Juring, including a work uniform and prescribed medications. A juvenile at the residence also indicated Juring has been living there for more than a year.
According to a non-compliance packet from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Juring verified his address in Faribault in April 2020 and signed a statement stating he understood that he must register all changes to his primary address and he must provide any secondary address he may have.
Juring was convicted of felony first-degree assault and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Rice County in 2014.
Juring is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 25. He is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center, where he has been since his arrest for domestic assault in September.