OWATONNA — The Christmas spirit burst through the air on Thursday night as thousands of Owatonnans flooded the streets of downtown to partake in the community’s favorite annual tradition.
The 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade saw 73 floats — one of the biggest turnouts for the parade over the years — all decked out with their favorite illuminated holiday decorations as they battled to win the first-ever trophy for the best float. When the parade was completed, FoamCraft Packaging Inc. was declared victorious, but in the end it was the community that won the night.
Over the years, the parade has been proceeded by the lighting of the Central Park holiday lights, normally done by an honorary guest. In 2018, however, there was no countdown to the official lighting as the city’s lights were drastically dwindled down and in dire need of repair. Instead, a grassroots fundraising effort was kicked off by the Owatonna Business Partnership, calling for donations to help enhance the look of the core of downtown over the holidays.
The countdown was resurrected Thursday night, with Cindy Stelter of Central Park Framing and Finds and the Owatonna Business Partnership leading the countdown.
“We’ve been fundraising rather passively in the last few years with the money cumulatively being set aside for new lights in the future,” Stelter said. “This year, we used some of those funds to buy 100 new sets of lights.”
The park most certainly came alive as the switch was flipped and bright strands of lights in several of the larger trees flickered on in a “wine glass” design, as Stelter described. She added that thanks to a donor that came forward earlier this year, two snowflakes were purchased for the park and were added to the fountain as well.
“Those pieces will eventually be in the new corner plants when those plans start to come together,” Stelter said, noting that all the new lights that have been purchased were done so with the upcoming Streetscape design in mind. “We’re not just throwing up some new stuff to stay the way they are now, because we know it will be changing hopefully in the next few years.”
This year marks the first time new lights have been purchased for the downtown area in more than 40 years, according to Stelter. Moving forward, she added that the Owatonna Business Partnership hopes to see additional strands of lights purchased, more winter-themed fixtures that can remain up throughout January and new items hung from the light poles around downtown.
“This is just a little tease to start out of what we want in the future,” Stelter said. “These lights really help create such a great, strong sense of spirit in the community to have something beautiful like this in the park.”
Those interested in making contributions towards the holiday lights in downtown Owatonna are asked to contact the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 507-451-7970.