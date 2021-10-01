The Minnesota Court of Appeals has sided with the state in a case where an Owatonna man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for assaulting a woman with a rake and attempted to set her car on fire.
Kevin “K-Town” Jackson, 56, was sentenced in Steele County District Court on Sept. 17, 2020, to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty a year earlier to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Following his sentencing, Jackson filed an appeal on Dec. 16, 2020, claiming that the district court “abused its discretion” by denying his motion for a dispositional departure.
On Monday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the sentencing, stating that the district court was within its right to sentence Jackson to the presumptive midrange prison term for his conviction.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 16, 2019, Jackson used a “rigid, metal rake” to break the windshield of a female victim’s care, struck her and punctured her skin “inches from her neck, throat and head” with the rake, and attempted to light her car on fire the following day. He was originally charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree attempted arson, both felonies, along with a misdemeanor assault charge.
Per Jackson’s plea agreement, which was entered on Sept. 16, 2019, the arson and misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
Pursuant to his plea agreement, Jackson was released with terms that included he remain law abiding and appear for all court dates. On Oct. 24, 2019, law enforcement was called to Jackson’s home where he then refused a breath test and was subsequently arrested. Jackson also failed to appear for a sentencing hearing in a separate assault case during his release.
In his appeal, Jackson argued that his “motivation to pursue treatment,” his utilization of community resources and a letter of support from his therapist of “several years” show basis for the court’s abuse of discretion.
In considering his sentencing, the records show the district court considered his age, that he was assessed as being at high-risk to reoffend, and his prior record of 12 prior felonies and 17 misdemeanors dating back to 1984 did not support a dispositional departure. The district court stated Jackson is “in his fourth decade of criminal behavior.”
The district court also noted that Jackson violated his conditions of release within 40 days after pleading guilty.
Jackson is currently incarcerated at the state prison in Stillwater. His anticipated release date is June 6, 2023.