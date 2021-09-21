A Dodge Center man has been charged in federal court and remains in custody for impersonating an agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, was charged on Sept. 17 in U.S. District Court with impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander D. Chiquoine is prosecuting the case and James S. Becker with the Office of the Federal Defender is representing Simmons.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 17, the FBI received a report of Simmons impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security. The victim stated she met Simmons on social media application TikTok in January 2021 and that he allegedly told her that his name was "Rey Reeves" and he was a Homeland Security agent.
Simmons’ TikTok account, which shows a photo of him in what appears to be law enforcement gear, including a badge, has nearly 10,000 followers. In posts on TikTok, Simmons’ allegedly held himself out as a federal agent, displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent.
The victim said she began a romantic relationship with Simmons after meeting him online and would travel to Minnesota to visit him. While visiting Simmons, the victim said they would stay in hotel rooms in the Twins Cities metro area and that Simmons reportedly said the Department of Homeland Security was paying for these hotel stays due to his claimed work on undercover assignments in the area. The visits continued from February through August, according to court documents.
The victim reportedly told the FBI about the various firearms she observed in Simmons’ possession, including a handgun and a long-barreled rifle. She said Simmons’ used a truck radio in her presence to converse with individuals who she believed to be other federal agents and that Simmons claimed to have formally been a U.S. Navy SEAL, according to the report. Simmons reportedly also claimed to personally know Chris Kyle, who the movie “American Sniper” is based on.
According to the report, the victim began suspecting Simmons was impersonating a federal agent when another TikTok user posted a comment on Simmons’ TikTok page: “Stolen valor — impersonating a police officer again, oh and can proof be provided!”
Shortly after the comment was posted, Simmons’ allegedly switched his account to private.
The victim said she contacted the user who made the comment and was allegedly provided with Simmons’ real name and a prior arrest for impersonating an officer in Colorado. Upon concluding Simmons was a fraud, the victim reported him to the FBI, according to the complaint.
According to court records, in 2017, Simmons shared a photo of himself wearing a uniform of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, along with a tactical holster and what appears to be a handgun in the holster.
Official records checks conducted with the Minnesota Department of Labor do not show that Simmons is, or has been, employed by the military or any law enforcement agency. Records indicate that he has been employed by Adecco USA, Inc., a temporary staffing agency, since the end of 2020.
A grand jury subpoena was served on Adecco for Simmons’ employment file, which revealed Simmons’ listed on his resume that from March 1997 to May 2000, he worked for “U.S. Department of Defense/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/FEMA” assisting “local civil law enforcement/government agency on undercover assignments throughout the country and the states.” Simmons allegedly claimed that all of his activity with the U.S. Department of Defense, including reported education, were classified.
The Department of Homeland Security was not founded until November 2002.
Official records queries confirmed Simmons’ is not, and never has been, employed by or affiliated with, in any capacity, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, any branch of the U.S. military, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
According to court records, Simmons was previously convicted in 2007 for felony menacing and misdemeanor assault, where he threatened a driver who had hit Simmons’ vehicle. Simmons pointed a gun at the victim's vehicle and claimed to be a federal agent, handcuffed the driver of the vehicle and head-butted the passenger. Police discovered the gun Simmons’ used to threaten the victims was a BB gun.
Simmons was convicted in 2015 for two felony soliciting prostitution charges. Simmons was also charged with two counts of impersonating an officer in 2004.
All previous charges took place in Colorado.
The National Instant Criminal Background Check System records indicate Simmons was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm until Sept. 1 of this year.
Simmons is currently in custody at the Sherburne County Jail. He has a detention/preliminary hearing Wednesday morning before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby.