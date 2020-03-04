Is your drinking water safe?
Chances are yes, but professionals at the Canon River Watershed Partnership are encouraging property owners with private wells to run a test for contaminants following data recently released regarding nitrate levels in rural drinking water.
According to a data analysis released Wednesday by the Environmental Working Group — a nonprofit and non-partisan organization that uses research, advocacy, and education tools to drive consumer choice and civic action for a healthier environment commonly referred to as EWG — nitrate contamination of drinking water has increased across Minnesota’s farm country. The analyzed data comes from 115 water utilities, serving more than 500,000 Minnesotans, with elevated levels of nitrate between 1995 and 2018. About 63% of these systems saw increases in nitrate during that time, impacting 218,000 people.
“Nitrate is one of a couple fertilizers we use very commonly in any farming area,” said Kevin Strauss, the community engagement coordinator for the Canon River Watershed Partnership. “Unlike phosphorous, which sticks to the soil, nitrate is slippery and water-soluble like Kool-Aid. When we get a four- to six-inch rainfall, the nitrate gets pushed down through the soil and into the ground water.”
Strauss explained that 10 milligrams of nitrate per liter is the federal legal limit for drinking water, and although nitrate occurs naturally in soil at low levels, a contamination level of three milligrams per liter indicates a human cause. The legal limit is based on a 1962 U.S. Public Health Service recommendation intended to prevent “blue baby syndrome,” a potentially fatal condition that starves infants of oxygen. According to EWG scientists, nitrate is associated with higher risks of cancer and birth defects at five milligrams per liter — half the federal limit — or even less.
“We know what is happening in cities and it’s rare for cities to have a nitrate problem,” Strauss explained, stating that all incorporated cities are mandated to test and report on their drinking water condition and nitrate levels, among other things. “This EWG report is focusing a lot on privately owned wells because, unlike cities, there are no requirements for testing other than when a property owner wants to sell.”
Because of the lack of requirements on testing private wells, Strauss said that some privately owned wells may not have been tested in the last 10 to 30 years. Strauss added that this could combine with the perfect storm, as some nitrates can take upwards of 50 years to reach and contaminate the drinking water supply. Therefore, a private well that was once near farm land could show no signs of contamination until decades later.
“The Department of Health recommends that you test your water every one to two years, so if you haven’t done it in that time period you want to as soon as possible,” Strauss asserted. “You also can’t necessarily go by what your neighbors have found, because we’re still figuring out odd things about ground water in relation to geology and it is always possible that for whatever reason you may be more exposed to nitrates.”
Strauss explained that nitrate levels in drinking water throughout the Canon River Watershed — which covers 946,400 acres and includes part of six different counties, including Steele County — is a spotty issue because of geology. While Dodge County, which is in a different watershed, has layer of rocks that is impervious and helps protect the ground water from surface chemicals, there are areas throughout southern Minnesota that have sandy soil, which allows water to move quickly while carrying nitrate fertilizer with it.
In 2018, the average level for nitrate in the systems EWG have identified with increased nitrate levels was at 4.4 milligrams per liter – a 61% jump from 1995’s average of 2.7 milligrams per liter.
In January, Minnesota began implementing a new Groundwater Protection Rule to address this pollution, but EWG and similar watchdog groups have pointed out the regulation’s many shortcomings, including its heavy reliance on voluntary measures to address nitrate pollution from farms.
“For nearly 30 years, Minnesota has relied on voluntary approach to working with farmers to protect drinking water, but surveys show fertilizers are still over-applied to crop fields,” said Jamie Konopacky, EWG’s Midwest director. “But the state’s new Groundwater Protection Rule includes no immediate and practical requirements for farming operations to ensure communities have safe drinking water.”
EWG’s new analysis — which includes community water systems that rely on groundwater, surface water, or both — is based on data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Similar comprehensive data for Minnesota’s private wells is unavailable, but it is likely they have seen a similar increase in nitrate contamination as many draw water from the same sources as public water systems, according to Strauss.
According to the mandated reporting, Strauss stated that Owatonna, Faribault, and Northfield are all showing nitrate levels of less than one milligram per liter in the city drinking water, however he noted that levels have been increasing in the communities.
More information on nitrates in drinking water, as well as other contaminants, can be located on the Minnesota Department of Health website.
The Cannon River Watershed includes parts of Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties.