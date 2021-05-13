Many people have had an impactful teacher and for Mark Langlois that was his third grade teacher Mrs. Bergin.
On Wednesday afternoon, Langlois, now a teacher himself, accepted this year’s Owatonna Teacher of the Year (TOY) award. He thanked many people in his acceptance speech, including Mrs. Bergin, at the annual Owatonna Educators Awards and Recognition Banquet.
The small banquet, hosted by the Owatonna Education Association, also honored teachers for 25 or 30 years of service to the district as well as this year’s retirees. TOY candidates are nominated by other teachers and then teachers voted for which candidate they felt deserved the award. The top five candidates attended the banquet where the winner would be announced. Washington Elementary fifth-grade teacher Teresa Melcher, Lincoln Elementary third-grade teacher Jaime Randall, Washington Elementary physical education teacher Kari Wiste and Lincoln Elementary kindergarten teacher Katie Holzerland were also candidates for the Owatonna Teacher of the Year award.
“There's so many great teachers in the school district and I'm just honored to be one of those top five candidates and that people would see me as a great educator and I was definitely surprised and excited,” Langlois said.
This year has been especially challenging for teachers, but Langlois has his mind set on opportunities for growth. The pandemic has forced many educators to learn new ways of teaching and managing a classroom.
“In the last year, we were put in a lot of situations that we had to try new things and be creative and innovative and I feel like educators do that. We do that in our classroom every single day and this was just in a different arena,” Langlois said. “We're in distance learning and dealing with a pandemic, and we needed to band together and we did.”
Langlois noted that many of the successful new strategies tested out this year may continue to further improve education.
During his acceptance speech he recalled a moment in college when he volunteered in Mrs. Bergin’s classroom. After considering education as a career, it was that volunteer experience that pushed him into deciding to become a teacher. Langlois also thanked his supportive family, colleagues, school administrators and his students.
“My colleagues and coworkers are great people, great friends. They push me to be the best I can. They lift me up when I'm down. They challenge me when I need to be challenged and they're there to celebrate me with the successes and they're also there to be with me when life is tough,” he said.