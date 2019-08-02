OWATONNA — It’s may be hard to explain, but it seems as though we all get a certain pleasant, uncanny sensation when we throw a coin in a fountain and see it resting in the water below. From toddlers to elders, there seems to be an intimate connection through the contagious magic that is a wishing fountain.
For the last several years, the fountain at Plaza Morena Campestre Grill in Owatonna has been collecting an abundance of coins tossed in by various patrons. Whether they were hoping their wish would come true or they simply enjoyed watching the coins plunk into the water, the spare change accumulated year after year.
“Originally I used the money to pay off the fountain,” said Maria Martinez, one of the restaurant’s owners. “Then I just would use it to pay the person who would clean the fountain for me. That’s a huge job.”
Martinez said that over the years she would collect anywhere from $40 to $90 every four months. She stated that some periods were busier and collected a vast amount more, such as the Corky’s Early Bird Softball Tournament that brings in a cosmic-amount of tourists to the Owatonna area. As the years continued, however, Martinez said she began thinking that it would be nice to do something a little bit more with money in the fountain.
“I always thought it would be nice to do something charitable with it,” Martinez said. After a conversation with her friend Deb Ensley, an active member of the United Way of Steele County’s Women United, Martinez felt she came up with the perfect idea.
“I love to read, and I have two granddaughters who loved receiving their books from the Imagination Library,” Martinez explained.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which is supported through the United Way of Steele County and the Women United, is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school throughout Steele County. In 2018, there were 14,655 books mailed to more than 1,200 local kids.
Shortly after the annual Power of the Purse fundraiser event to support Steele County’s involvement in the Imagination Library, Plaza Morena began its own fundraising effort for the program. What is being called “Make a Wish – Donate a Book,” all the coins tossed into the restaurant’s fountain will be collected and donated directly to the Imagination Library in Steele County.
“It just made sense, because the kids are the ones that really love the fountain,” Martinez explained. “This way it goes right back to them.”
Martinez said that as of now, she has no set timeline for when the fundraiser will end. She plans to run it for a minimum of one year.