After years of work, a new Owatonna High School is about to become reality.
Owatonna Public Schools is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the much anticipated construction of the new high school building at 3:30 p.m., Thursday at the new high school site, 1945 18th Street SE.
The event will occur rain or shine and will feature a number of comments from staff and students. A shovel ceremony with community partners and members of the high school planning committee will kick off the construction phase of the project.
School district leaders said they're excited for the upcoming groundbreaking event.
“It just seems like it’s been so long and there's been a lot of planning and designing. I mean, thousands of hours have gone into the design and I appreciate the efforts of our community groups that have helped with that, certainly our architects and engineers,” Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. “We’re finally to that point where we are starting to break ground and now we get to see the fruit of that labor.”
The new high school is slated to open in August 2023 and is designed for 1,600 students.
Years in the making
Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony is one more step in a process that has had its ups and downs.
In May 2019, a $116 million building bond referendum failed by 1% of the vote. Following the failure, district leaders hosted listening sessions with the community. More work went into addressing the community’s concerns regarding lowering the project’s cost and tax impact.
Additionally, the district revisited and compared the costs of a new high school versus a remodel of the current building. Two companies provided cost estimates to renovate the existing building, but the costs were so similar to building a new school that renovation was deemed impractical and not fiscally responsible, according to the Owatonna new high school website.
An updated proposal was brought to the voters in the fall of 2019. This time the cost was decreased to $104 million and the tax impact was reduced to the average homeowner ($175,000 value home) from $23 per month to about $16 per month for the new facility.
On November 5, 2019 the community approved bonds to build a new high school, with 55.71% of voters responding "yes." Bonds are for constructing new buildings or repairing current buildings, not to be confused with levies which are for funding operation costs.
Since then local organizations have stepped up to help with the project. Both the ISD 761 Foundation and Owatonna Foundation each donated $250,000 to OPS for a 2,400 square foot community room within the new high school. In addition, Cybex/Life Fitness has stepped forward to offer support for the weight and fitness room, according to a news release. Local businesses have helped fund parts of the new high school, donating a combined $22 million, plus in-kind donations.
“The tax impact for the Owatonna community was reduced by 20% thanks to the generosity of business donations from Federated Insurance, Mayo Clinic Health System, Viracon, Wenger Corporation, Wenger Foundation, and Gopher Sport,” the announcement stated.
In September 2020, OPS hosted its first ever State of the District address, announcing that the new building was in the final stages of design and construction bids would go out in early 2021. Leaders also discussed how the new building would allow for expansion of existing programs and introduction of new programs. Community partnerships, such as with Riverland Community College, have established more opportunities for students. After receiving a career and technical education grant, the district is in the process of starting a licensed practical nursing program in the high school.
In January, the state’s Environmental Quality Board announced that the city of Owatonna had determined the new facility project did not require an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). However, a prepared Environmental Assessment Worksheet has been completed and is available on the city’s website.
Also in January, district administrators announced their intent to use technology to gather input from the community and organizations regarding usage ideas for the existing building. Their aim is to line up the timelines of the two projects, thus as students are moving into the new building in 2023, plans for the existing building will be solidified and work can begin, said Jolayne Mohs, a Facilities Committee member at the time.
A month later, Bob Olson, the district's director of facilities, and Wold Architects and Engineers provided the school board with updates on the new high school plan including minor updated renderings. The majority of the designs stayed similar to what was presented to the board in November.
In late March, the school board approved a partial contract award at one of its meetings for a total of $36.5 million. In mid-April, the board awarded the remaining bids totaling $45.4 million. Board members point out the large project will likely pump money into the local economy as workers stay in local hotels, eat at restaurants and shop while in the area.
More recently, school and community leaders are determining ways to get the community involved in repurposing the existing high school. In came Engage Owatonna, an online platform to gather input and ideas from the community.
“If you remember back in 2019 when we passed the bond referendum, Question Two really referenced how to repurpose or what ideas we should do to repurpose in our current high school campus,” Elstad said. “We want to engage our community in that discussion on the very front end.”
A visit to engageowatonna.com’s "Owatonna High School: Let’s Write the Next Chapter" page shows nearly 20 ideas suggested by community members as Tuesday.