With filing period for area mayor, city council, and school board members officially closed, it’s hard not to notice familiar names missing from the candidates list.
In Medford, longtime council member Marie Sexton did not file for reelection. Two council seats with four-year terms are up this year, with incumbent Matt Dempsey and Nick Sorensen, Ross Olson, Corey Samora, Mandy Mueller, and former council member Chad Merritt tossing their hats in the ring.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Lois Nelson is being challenged by former mayor Danny Thomas for the four-year term.
In Blooming Prairie, council members Mary Kittelson and Tara Gimbel did not file for reelection. Filing to fill the four-year terms are Greg Johnson, Trevor Kruckeberg, Joseph Motl and Marcy Sundine. Mayoral incumbent Curt Esplan is being challenged by Tom Bloom for the two-year term.
In Ellendale, council member Steve Engel did not file for reelection to another four-year term. Two council seats, both with four-year terms, are up, with incumbent Duane Goebel filing for reelection. Also filing to fill one of the two spots are Jackie Froman and Derek Bartness. In the mayoral race, incumbent Russ Goette is being challenged by Matthew Bartsch.
In Owatonna, longtime mayor Tom Kuntz will be running unopposed for another four-year term. Council members Greg Schultz of Ward 2 and Kevin Raney of Ward 4 are also running unopposed for their four-year terms. The only contested race for an Owatonna council seat will be that of the council member at large seat, currently held by incumbent Doug Voss who is seeking reelection. Voss is being challenged by Matt Durand for the four-year term.
School board candidates
There are three seats up for election on the Owatonna School Board. Eric Schuster and Timothy S. Jensen are seeking reelection and will run alongside newcomers Abdulahi A. Osman, Dom Korbel and Deborah Bandel. Christina Ingvaldson is not seeking reelection.
Melissa Stoen and incumbents Jonathan Sunde and Jennifer Thurnau will all likely take spots on the Blooming Prairie School Board in 2021 as there are are three seats up for election. Steve Ille did not file to retain his seat.
Incumbents Jackie Berg, John Anhorn, Betsy Chambers and Jon Sutherland are seeking reelection for the Medford School Board. There are four spots available on the board of education in this election.