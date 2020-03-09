OWATONNA — Despite a perceived dislike for roundabouts found in the community, the City of Owatonna will be moving forward with the Bridge Street project that will include the construction of a roundabout on 24th Avenue.
During the March 4 Owatonna City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the authorization to advertise for bids for the 2020 Bridge Street Project. Public Works Director Kyle Skov stated that he is hoping to bring the bids back to the council for approval on April 21.
“I was looking at an April 1 submit date, but we have to slide that back two weeks,” Skov explained. “The plans have been submitted to MnDOT, but the person who reviews them is on vacation. The plan is to still have it available for council approval by April 21.”
According to the feasibility report by ISG, the portion of Bridge Street from 24th Avenue to the southbound Interstate 35 ramps is in overall poor condition and has underlying issues that are not able to be fixed with roadway rehabilitation practices. In order to remedy the situation and provide a solid long-term foundation, the project proposal includes turning restriction at St. John Drive and Fleet Farm Gas Station, minor realignment to center the roadway in the right-of-way, and a roundabout to replace the four-way stop at 24th Avenue.
According to the geotechnical report traffic data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation Traffic Data server, an estimated 8,000 vehicles per day traveled this section of Bridge Street in 2011, with an assumed growth of 4.78%. Using MnDOT’s State Aid 10 Ton ESAL Traffic Forecast Calculator, there is an estimated continued growth rate of 1.68%.
Last month, the city council hosted a neighborhood meeting prior to a public meeting so that the local businesses that would be most impacted by the project would have an opportunity to share their questions and concerns. Skov said that there was a good turnout to that meeting and while there appeared to be little concern over the design of the project, access was another issue.
“We understand that people are running a business out there and need to be able to use [the road],” Skov explained. “Rise Modular did share some concerns with the roundabout, particularly with their oversized loads.”
Skov explained that the city received the dimensions of the trucks from Rise Modular so that their consultant could run the information through their software and make modifications to the roundabout that would allow oversized loads a bit more ease at that intersection. Because of the considerable oversized load, however, Skov said that they also are working with Rise Modular to offer some alternative routes. Some of the company’s trucks reach as long at 107-feet.
A representative from Rise Modular spoke at the public hearing stating that they appreciate the collaboration with the city to find the best feasible solution to accessing the interstate.
The total cost of the project is currently estimated at $3,615,377 with a total cost to be assessed currently estimated at $241,644.
Skov added that a new, fly-through video is available on the city website that shows what the project will potentially look like once completed.