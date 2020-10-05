Revol Greens announced last week that it plans to build the world's largest lettuce greenhouse in Texas.
The Owatonna-based company announced that it has raised $68 million to launch a 20-acre phase of its planned 80-acre greenhouse in Texas. The fundraising was led by Equilibrium Capital, which invests in projects that focus on sustainability.
The company is in the process of finalizing a location in Texas, but it'll be in the Dallas-Austin-San Antonio region, said Brendon Krieg, one of the five founders of Revol Greens.
“It will give us a very nice regional footprint for the western half of the United States," he said.
Revol Greens' plans to expand to five locations within five years. The Texas location will be its third facility, after its second location in Tehachapi, California opens in 2021. The California site, a former tomato greenhouse, is 64 acres, but Revol Greens is converting about a quarter, or 16 acres, into greenhouse lettuce production.
“We have the ability to expand into the rest of the facility, but right now we’re looking to grow in the market and just start with the quarter of it,” Krieg said.
The company's original facility in Owatonna was expanded earlier this past spring, bringing it to 10 acres and making it one of the largest lettuce greenhouses in the United States, Krieg said. The facility began with just 2.5 acres of growing space.
Revol Greens was founded in 2016 with the goal of growing lettuce sustainably, meaning no pesticides, herbicides or chemicals are used in their climate-controlled greenhouse. Three of the founders had experience in the greenhouse field through their work at Owatonna’s Bushel Boy, Krieg said.
Construction at the Owatonna greenhouse, which uses an advanced closed-loop hydroponics systems, began in 2017. The Revol Greens product hit the shelves in 2018. Since then, Revol Greens have honed its technology, applications and processes to take the business to other areas of the country.
“Sustainability is really a big part of why we are looking at regional production as well,” Krieg said.
Revol Greens focuses on markets within 500 miles of their greenhouses because that's the distance a truck can drive in one day, Krieg said.
“Obviously we will continue to focus on Minnesota and the Midwest customer. Our goal for the California and the Texas facility would be to continue to focus on the regional and local markets and consumers in those areas,” Krieg said.