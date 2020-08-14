A man who had allegedly been sleeping in a motel parking lot for a number of weeks was found to be in possession of large quantities of marijuana, dangerous opioids, and an assortment of prescription medications, according to Faribault police.
Phuc Mai Huu Nguyen, 24, of Shakopee, is facing five felony counts for drug-related offenses, including selling a controlled substance, possessing heroin, possessing fentanyl, and possessing nearly half a pound of marijuana for an event that occurred on July 23.
According to court records, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU) and the Owatonna Police Department worked collectively on the following investigation.
Court records show that on the night of July 21, Owatonna officers were dispatched to a local motel for a trespassing complaint. The motel manager said that a man currently at the motel was not wanted there, that he did not have a room and had been coming around for weeks sleeping in the parking lot. The man was later identified by police as Nguyen, whom two SCDIU agents reportedly said they had been watching outside of the motel an hour earlier.
According to the agents, Nguyen had met with another man, showing him items from his vehicle and at one point appeared to enter a motel unit.
According to the complaint, the man who met with Nguyen approached the officers at the motel and told them that Nguyen was in possession of meth, was trying to sell it, and was keeping it inside Nguyen’s vehicle. Officers relayed the information to the on-scene SCDIU agents, who then drafted a search warrant for Nguyen’s vehicle. Before the warrant could be executed, officers report that Nguyen got into a different vehicle and left the area.
At 11:55 p.m., the agents executed the search warrant, towing Nguyen’s vehicle to the Owatonna City Impound lot and searching it. According to court records, the search uncovered 164 grams of marijuana, a variety of prescription medications commonly used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, 12 pills that field-tested positive for heroin, 2.4 grams of the opioid fentanyl and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.
Records show that Nguyen was arrested without incident later that night.
Nguyen was charged on July 23. Judge Joseph Bueltel set Nguyen’s bond at $50,000 with no conditions. Nguyen is scheduled to appear next in court on Aug. 27