Those looking for a late night snack or to do a little grocery shopping in Owatonna and Faribault will have to resort to the local convenience stores, as Hy-Vee announced that its grocery stores will no longer be open 24 hours a day beginning Monday, Feb. 10.
“We’ve always had stores that were not 24/7, so we’re sampling moving all our locations to that model,” said Tina Potthoff, the senior vice president of communications with Hy-Vee. “We will still be open all seven days a week, just not 24 hours.”
Potthoff stated that move primarily has to do with changes in consumer behaviors, stating that it is not unique to Hy-Vee to move away from 24 hour operations. In Owatonna, Walmart moved away from its 24-hour schedule within the last year, and Cash Wise also is not available for shoppers during the earliest hours of the day.
The new hours of operation for Hy-Vee in both Owatonna and Faribault will be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Potthoff said that they looked closely at the type of traffic the two stores had throughout the day so that they could cater the new hours to fit the communities’ trends.
“A majority of shopping is done during the morning, day, or evening hours,” she explained. “We are simply repositioning our people to help better meet those costumers’ needs during those times.”
In Owatonna, the times between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. experience the heaviest shopping traffic.
Potthoff also emphasized that no jobs will be lost due to the transition in schedule. She said that late night workers who were aiding costumers will simply be moved to another shift during the day, while stocking and inventory will still be done during the early mornings of the day while the store is closed.
“We will make sure that the store is ready by the time 5 a.m. comes around,” she said.
Despite some speculations that the change in Hy-Vee’s operation hours could be a result of minimum wage or tax increases, Potthoff said that it’s not the case.
“It’s interesting to me because we operate in eight states,” Potthoff said. “This is not specific to one state’s minimum wage or one state’s taxes, it’s how to best serve our customers and taking a look at foot traffic. This decision was made across the board.”
The new hours of operation will be in effect in all Hy-Vee stores on Monday.