The Minnesota Senate passed Tuesday a comprehensive Jobs and Economic Growth bill that includes the necessary funding to reopen the Minnesota Workforce Center in Owatonna, which closed unexpectedly in spring 2018 due to lack of funds.
Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) authored the provision in the bill that would provide $275,000 in both 2022 and 2023 for workforce development in Owatonna and the Steele County area through the reopening of the center. The center will provide career education, wraparound support services and job skills training in high-demand manufacturing fields.
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism who has been a vocal advocate in reopening the center over the last three years, said this is a critical resource that the Owatonna area has been missing out on during a crucial time.
“We’re the only community in Minnesota with a population over 20,000 that does not currently have a workforce center,” Meier said. “It feels we are being left out of the mix – we need that resource.”
Meier said the weight of not having a workforce center has been felt on the local business community, specifically because of the timing of when the doors shuttered. Though the unemployment rate was low at the time, Meier said there was already a workforce shortage prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the shortage is glaring.
“We have been able to make it through this period, but it’s definitely been missed,” Meier said. “We’ve been having to direct people to the Faribault location, which is inconvenient for the employees and inconvenient for the delivery of these services.”
Meier, who has testified before the Legislature in recent years, said the Owatonna community is disproportionately excluded from benefiting from workforce development funds that come from the state.
“Businesses in Owatonna have been paying into this fund every year,” Meier said. “In fact, they are consistently paying more in than what gets expended in our community.”
When the center first closed in April 2018, the administrative team made it clear that it was due to a reduction in public resources, not a drop in demand. While the focus of the centers throughout the state had shifted from unemployed people to under-employed people, the centers continue to see an increase interest in work-based training, apprenticeships, internships and mentorships.
During the last year the center was open at Riverland College in Owatonna, 464 individuals enrolled in the program to receive a variety of services. The number reflects those who had enrolled in the Dislocated Worker program, the Steele County Out of School Youth program, the Steele County In-School Youth program, and the job club attendees. This number, however, does not include walk in customers who used the resource area, met with a counselor, inquired about job postings, and a variety of other in-person services.
The bill is still waiting a vote from the Minnesota House of Representatives, which is scheduled to return to the floor on Friday. If passed, the bill will also need to be signed by Gov. Tim Walz.
Other key provisions in the bill include the creation of the Main Street Economic Revitalizations Program and the Main Street COVID-19 Relief programs to assist businesses statewide faced with financial hardship, expanding options for individuals to receive unemployment insurance benefits while simultaneously receiving workforce training services, expansion of workplace accommodation for pregnant and nursing mothers, the removal of provisions that makes high school students ineligible for unemployment benefits, and the inclusion of the “Wedding Barn Bill” to ensure smaller venues are not forced to take on massive financial investments to install sprinklers.