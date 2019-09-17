OWATONNA — Jostens, a company with roots deep in Owatonna, has announced changes in its leadership.
As of this this month, CEO of six years Chuck Mooty has stepped down from his leadership role and transitioned from day-to-day service to the role of chairman and strategic advisor. Michael Burgess as been appointed as the new CEO.
Burgess, an executive with 20 years of experience across many companies in the consumer and retail sectors, has a distinguished track record of developing and executing multifaceted growth strategies with a focus on driving company-wide commercial and digital initiatives. Most recently, Burgess served as President – Sales, Marketing and Digital for Lifetime Fitness, another Minnesota-based company in the health and fitness club field. Prior to that he held senior positions at FTD and Saks.
“I’m honored to be joining such a renowned company and brand at this time of great opportunity,” Burgess said. “I am excited about the product and digital innovation opportunities that exist and our ability to continue to build upon our trusted partnerships as well as unique culture and community with schools which will further transform the Jostens experience for our customers, schools, partners, and employees.”
Burgess’ predecessor, Mooty, first joined Jostens in January 2014 when he was brought on to “energize the flagship brand” and mainstay of school traditions. His tenure was marked by consistent growth and combining a determined focus on product innovations with a mission of building positive culture and climate in schools, alongside a deep commitment to employee development. In doing so, Jostens grew its presence and broadened its reach in high school, college, and professional sports segments.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such a revered brand and company to an even greater position of significance for our schools and our employees,” said Mooty. “I am confident that Michael’s experience and skillset will allow him to guide the company, along with the rest of the team, to even greater growth in the future.”
Another big change announced by Jostens this month was the reveal of the “reinvented” class ring for the next generation. According to press release sent on Monday, the “Class Band” is designed with Gen Z in mind to “reflect what the generation stands for: diversity, eclectic interests and style.” It showcases a simple, modern design that can be customized.
“We heard from students around the country that they like what the traditional class ring represents, and they really love this new design,” said Ann Carr, Jostens Chief Marketing Officer. “The new Class Band and Affinity Band rings by Jostens deliver all of the customization and personalization elements of a traditional class ring, in a format and design that really resonates with this new generation of students.”
Though the headquarters of the memorabilia manufacturer was relocated to Minneapolis in 1975, the company has always kept Owatonna, the place where it all started, near and dear to their hearts, keeping its presence known with offices in the city and remaining apart of the community through charitable donations.