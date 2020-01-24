OWATONNA — When the committee that serves as the brains and horsepower behind From the Heart discussed different ways to celebrate the event's 10-year anniversary in 2018, they figured throwing a one-time celebration for local women would be a nice touch.
“It’s crazy,” laughed Margo McKay with the From the Heart committee as she prepares for She Time’s third annual event. “We were just going to do it for that one year, but we had so much positive feedback from people there or people who missed out that wanted to be there.”
McKay said that in the initial stages of planning that inaugural event, the committee was hoping for about 100 people to show interest. Much to their surprise, that first year sold out their 225 tickets in a matter of days. When they decided to bring the event back in 2019, they sold a total of 300 tickets to pack the Owatonna Eagles with women in bright pink shirts.
This year, She Time is one again posed to serve as the kick-off event for the upcoming From the Heart, the local race and organization that provides emotional, physical, and financial support to Owatonna families who are dealing with cancer. This “night for ladies” will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, and will be an opportunity to get together, drink wine, and do a little shopping while reflecting back on what brings everyone together.
“A lot of people in this community have supported From the Heart all 12 of its years,” McKay said. “More than likely a good portion of people in this town have had a personal connection with one of those people who was a recipient.”
While the From the Heart race day can run high on emotions, McKay asserts that She Time runs high on fun. The event will bring back the wine wall, which sold out of its 100 bottles of wine last year in under 20 minutes. There will also be designer purse bingo, vendors for shopping, and five mystery raffles worth $100 a piece. All proceeds from the night — including a small contribution from the vendor sales — goes toward the From the Heart fund that will support the 2020 recipients.
“Last year we raised $5,000 on that night alone,” McKay added. “Unfortunately, there is always a need. We would love to not have to do all this someday, but for now it’s what we’re supposed to do.”
The last two years, the event has always taken a couple minutes to recognize cancer survivors, cancer patients, and relatives of From the Heart recipients. For newer recipients and their family, McKay said she thinks it’s a nice way to introduce them into the limelight that comes with From the Heart.
“It’s sort of like dipping your toes in the water before the big turnout,” McKay said. “It’s a nice night where we’re able to show the women of upcoming families that all of these people want to come forward and support them and one another.”
Tickets for She Time can be purchased at The Hat Chic in Owatonna and from committee members Margo McKay, Beth Svenby, Nancy Williams, and Nichole Engel. Purchasing from Hat Chic is strongly suggested so that individuals can see the sample of the shirt that comes with the ticket and try it on to select the correct size. Tickets cost $30 and include the T-shirt, a drink tickets, snacks, and dessert.
The event will be held at the Owatonna Eagles from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Proceeds from She Time will go to support From the Heart, an event that has been providing support to families battling cancer since 2008. The From the Heart committee also gives $1,000 scholarships in honor of Tyler Harlicker to high school seniors and helps support families, organizations, and causes year-round outside of the main event through Random Acts From the Heart.
The big From the Heart race will take place on Saturday, May 2. The From the Heart committee is currently in the process of talking to families to be honored at the 2020 event, which will be announced around Valentine’s Day next month.
To date, the From the Heart organization has supported 35 local families. In 2019, each of the four recipients received $10,000 raised by the community.