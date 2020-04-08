After over two decades in a prefabricated building on the campus of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, one of Owatonna’s two Head Start providers is laying the foundation for a new facility.
Having taken down the old modular structure last fall, the child care program has operated temporarily out of the church and plans to move back next door June 1, after the foundation has been laid and a larger prefab structure is complete.
Lindsay Vokaty, program operations manager for Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. — which runs the local Head Start center — explained that the community action agency built the previous facility almost a quarter of a century ago.
“Modulars have a life expectancy of 20 years,” she explained. “We knew that we were getting close to the point where the facilities were just deteriorating and weren’t up to the standards we needed to make sure the environment for children is safe and secure.”
Before applying to the federal Office of Head Start for a grant to cover the $1.3 million project, Vokaty said the agency checked to see if other locations in town would be more feasible or cost-effective. Vokaty reported that Tri-Valley was unable to find another spot nearby that met the size and performance requirements for the program’s licensing.
“We wanted to stay in the current location, because we have a wonderful partnership with Our Savior’s,” she added, noting that the church lets them use its space free of charge. “To be fiscally responsible, we just wanted to first make sure there were no other locations in the community that could house our program.”
For Our Savior’s part, the Rev. John Weisenburger said he is happy to have the center remain next door. During programming, staff are able to use the church’s kitchen to provide fresh meals, and the children also participate in Our Savior’s community garden program.
“It’s been such a great relationship that we’ve had. They’re required to do their due diligence and look for other spaces and evaluate where else they could go, but the staff of Tri-Valley and Our Savior’s know one another and work well together,” he explained.
Migrant and year-round child care
Based up north in Crookston, Tri-Valley first started operating a Head Start program in Owatonna to serve the large population of migrant families coming to the area over the summer for agricultural work.
Tara Morrison, the agency’s program design manager, explained that Tri-Valley has a Head Start grant for migrant and seasonal child care that covers the entire state and initially branched out to Steele County because of a demonstrated need. She added that it’s the only provider in Minnesota to have this kind of a grant.
In addition to its Head Start program for migrant families, which serves children ages 0 to 5 and runs from June to November, the local center then also started up a yearround Early Head Start. This latter program, based out of the same space, isn’t specifically designated for migrant workers. As a federally funded child care setting, Head Start and Early Head Start typically offer free programming to any families who qualify as low income.
Early Head Start serves children under 3 and, as part of Tri-Valley’s move to the new modular space, the program will now share its facility with a non-migrant Head Start program run by the Semcac Community Action Agency. Currently based near the Steele County fairgrounds, Semcac’s Head Start program provides care for children ages 3 to 5.
Now, with the two agencies set to share one space, Vokaty said families who have children enrolled in both programs can drop them off and pick them up in one location. Although Tri-Valley is the provider who applied for the grant, she added that both community action partnerships are in talks to share meals, a custodian and possibly even parent meetings where applicable.
Vokaty also mentioned that the two organizations will likely work together on recruitment strategies — something Tri-Valley Center Manager Gloria Rebeca Gonzalez said is especially important in Owatonna.
“We have two programs, but many people think that we’re just for migrants,” she explained, adding that residents often don’t realize the Early Head Start setting is for anyone who qualifies based on income. “I think we’re missing a lot of families that could receive services, but they don’t know about us.”
Timeline for a larger space
Morrison explained that the center’s Early Head Start program can serve up to 16 children on location — eight each in both an infant and toddler room — in addition to limited in-home services for both infants and pregnant mothers.
“For the migrant and seasonal program, we have three classrooms — infant, toddler and preschool — and we are funded to serve 34 kids there,” added Morrison.
Vokaty noted that the new building will also be larger than the previous facility, but that this is only to accommodate the addition of the Semcac Head Start program. Her agency will continue to serve the same number of children and classrooms as it has.
While Tri-Valley has temporarily closed its Head Start centers due to dwindling numbers of both participants and staff members during the COVID-19 pandemic, construction continues on the new space. Vokaty explained that crews broke ground last week on the same spot just east of Our Savior’s, and are currently working on excavating and laying the new foundation.
On Tuesday, the last of the new modules arrived on site. Vokaty said she expects the groundwork to be finished next week. The agency hopes to have its new facility completed by June 1.