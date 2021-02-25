As the dials on COVID-19 precautions are dialed back, Owatonna secondary students will be making a return next month.
Starting Tuesday, March 30 sixth through twelfth grade students will be allowed to return to school for in-person learning four days a week. The updates come after the school board met early this morning to approve a recommended plan proposed by the superintendent. Wednesdays will continue as distance learning days to give staff time to reach out and prepare for the district’s nearly 500 full-time distance learners, as required by state mandate.
Wednesday, March 17 will be a distance learning day as normal. March 18 will be a full transition day with no instruction for students as staff prepare for the change. Spring break is March 19 to March 26. Monday, March 29 will be the second transition day for staff and no instruction for students, before the new plan kicks in on March 30.
With the updates, building occupants are still required to wear masks. Last week the governor gave schools some leeway to get students back into the building, allowing for three feet of social distancing. However, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad quarantine guidelines will still be in effect for close contacts within six feet. Disinfection and sanitization will continue after class periods.
The announcement comes after Elstad shared some of the current local data, including district data tracking close contacts and those that were infectious while in school.
“Over the last 14 days we've had one person that was infectious while at school,” Elstad said. “What we're also learning though is that student to student transmission is almost negligible, in our district. In fact, I think we're at .0365 for student to student transmission while at school.”
By next week staff, including bus drivers, substitutes, coaches among others, will have been offered their first dose of the vaccine. By March 30, 95% of staff that have accepted the vaccine will have their final dose, according to Elstad. The 14-day county case rate per 10,000 people sits at 29.17, with the expectation that the rate will go down when data is updated later today.
Among the considerations the administration took when developing this plan was staff availability. Close contact quarantine rules require a seven day quarantine even with a negative test. Because of students traveling from one classroom to another at the secondary level, this could pose a situation where multiple teachers are required to quarantine.
“We have a very limited group of substitute teachers. That group has sort of dropped down because again we have some of our retired educators and others that have helped us out in the past that are simply stepping aside this year because of the fear of coronavirus,” Elstad said.
According to a recommendation from the CDC, after staff receive their second dose and following a waiting period, staff will no longer have to quarantine after a close contact. Additional guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and Department of Health last week announced the six foot social distancing guidelines have dropped down to three feet social distancing.
“There are some classrooms in our district where it will be a real struggle to do that,” Elstad said. “But we are going to make sure that we're doing our level best and so over the course of the next couple of weeks as you see our timeline. We are going to start going into classrooms and making sure that we're moving the right furniture around to get as many students as safely as we can into our classrooms.”
Under the current governor’s guidance, elementary schools no longer need to consult local health officials or use county case rates before deciding to offer an in-person option for their learners, but they must still follow safety precautions. However, secondary school officials have to consult with local public health departments on county case rates before choosing a learning model. According to Elstad, if the cases in Steele County were to drop to zero to 10 in the 14-day count, the district would no longer have to monitor social distancing, nor do contact tracing invitations.
“We need to continue doing the mitigation strategies that have been suggested for over a year now, which is mask up, wash your hands, keep as much distance as you can because the county number makes a real difference for us,” Elstad said.
An email was sent to parents this morning explaining the changes. Another email with more specific building details will be sent out next week by school administration.
Please check back later for more information, as this story develops.