2021 Eagle Scout Honoree: Charlie Tucker

Name: Charlie Tucker
Age: 16
Troop: Owatonna BSA Troop 253, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus
School: Owatonna High School
Parents: Eric and Kristin Tucker
Service Project: Benedictine Beautification
Charlie Tucker was one of four scouts from Owatonna BSA Troop 253 awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony held on July 25, 2021. This is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouting program and takes years of hard work and commitment to meet the necessary requirements.
For the Tuckers, the Boy Scouts is a family affair. Not only is Charlie Tucker’s father, Eric Tucker, the Scoutmaster of troop 253, but both of his brothers were scouts as well, and Charlie “wanted to follow in their footsteps,” he says. Tucker even recalls that from the time he was in Kindergarten he would go with his father to various classrooms and help him in recruiting new members.
It is no wonder, therefore, that Tucker has grown to take the Scout Oath very seriously, particularly the last tenets that state that a scout must be “physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.” Tucker honors these traits by doing his best to remain active, enjoy the outdoors, and always help out with his church and family.
Among other requirements, an aspiring Eagle Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, 13 of which must be in specific categories such as First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, and Personal Fitness, to name a few. Tucker’s final merit badge count is 34, his personal favorites being shotgun shooting, music, and chess. It is also required for an Eagle Scout to have spent at least six months in one or more positions of responsibility within the Scouts. After having spent some time as an Assistant Patrol Leader, Tucker rose to Patrol Leader and held that position for several years.
One of the main goals for an aspiring Eagle Scout, however, is their service project. According to the Boy Scouts of America Guidebook, they must plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a project that is helpful to any religious institution, school, or community organization that is not Boy Scouts of America. For his project, Tucker chose to beautify the Benedictine Living Community, an assisted living facility in Owatonna, through landscaping.
“My family has had a connection with the Benedictine Living Community for several years now,” Tucker said. So when his mother saw a Facebook post from the assisted living facility asking for help, he was only too happy to answer the call.
He set up a meeting with the owner and groundskeeper so they could form a plan as to the facilities landscaping needs and then rallied six other youths to his cause, five from his own troop and one of whom was his cousin, along with several adults. Together they trimmed hedges, planted flowers, and built a flower bed surrounding a portion of the building, helping to making the facilities even more pleasant for its residents and employees.