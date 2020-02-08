OWATONNA — As actors prepared to take the stage for Tuesday night’s rehearsal of “The Odd Couple,” empty pop bottles, candy wrappers and a few pairs of boxer shorts began to accumulate around the set. One crew member came by with a bag of potato chips, grabbed a handful of crumbs and threw them across the floor of the apartment — setting the stage for its inhabitant, Oscar Madison.
A bit of a slob since his recent divorce, Oscar is joined in the opening scene of the Neil Simon comedy by a group of poker-playing friends — all wondering aloud where their other regular, Felix Unger, could be. When the latter does arrive on the scene, the group finds out that his wife just left him, and the physical comedy the show is known for quickly ensues.
With a 1965-era Manhattan apartment taking up the whole of Little Theatre of Owatonna’s stage, Patrick McColley — who plays Felix — said the cast is given significant freedom to express themselves through their movements.
“It’s fun to be able to move around a lot of different rooms and the hallway. We get the physicality of chasing each other around and walking around the apartment,” he explained. While only the one room is really visible to the audience, there are doors that open onto what’s supposed to be the bathroom and the corridor, as well as a small back hallway.
Upon a disheartened Felix’s arrival to the poker game, this means the whole group follows him to the bathroom, knocking on the door to make sure he’s not rifling through the medicine cabinet. When he begins to stare out the window, Oscar almost knocks his chair over in a rush to get up and slam the pane shut.
Oscar makes his initial entrance by spilling beer, grabbing a piece of bread to sop it up and then throwing the soggy slice onto a chair. After the card players leave, when it’s just “the odd couple” of Oscar and Felix left, Felix lies prone on the couch.
When Oscar offers to have Felix move in, more physicality and fast-paced comedy ensue as the two ensconce themselves firmly in the tendencies that first annoyed their wives.
Getting a vintage feel
Despite the mess Oscar has made of his place, it’s still well-furnished. Underneath the piles of debris, the crew has tried to build the bones of a nice, New York City apartment — the way it may have looked before Oscar’s divorce. And, according to McColley, they had most of it in place by the time the cast started rehearsals.
“It feels like a home,” he explained.
Technical director Kathy Purdie credited this to her team of “prop gatherers,” and especially to Dianne Suarez, who she said combed through estate sales, rummage sales, thrift stores and online marketplaces to find the right period pieces for the mid-century show.
“My set builder was in here in November and December. He put the set together and all we had to do was dress it after that,” Purdie explained. “[Suarez] found all the vintage stuff — she just knows how to find everything. On Saturday when I needed the draperies made, she just ran home with the material and made the draperies.”
Having grown up in the 1960s, Suarez said that much of the furniture was familiar to her, making it easy to identify at sales. She also added that she would sometimes put a call out for specific decades of items, and have people respond that way. Like Purdie, she mentioned that estate sales were a huge source of props.
“Now they know me, so sometimes I’ll get a call saying, ‘We have to clear out this house by Friday and the sale is over and we still have a few things. Do you want to come and see if there’s anything for the theater?’” she explained.
For this production, Suarez said the nonprofit didn’t have much they could repurpose, so a lot of the pieces are new. A tangerine-colored couch with light wooden legs was what set everything off, and from there she noted that she learned how to blond wood herself to refurbish dinged-up tables and make a matching living room set.
Identified flying objects
In the weeks leading up the opening night, Suarez was turning her attention to the smaller props necessary for the show’s physical comedy. For Tuesday’s rehearsal, she came bearing slices of zucchini made to look like pickles.
“She thought zucchini would be dry enough to throw across the stage, instead of a real pickle,” laughed Purdie. McColley confirmed that things do get thrown and, although the cast tries to keep most of it on stage, the front couple rows may want to stay on alert.
With the two men both processing divorce, and both now sleeping in close quarters with very different styles of living, things are bound to get rough. But McColley said the friends are also able to learn from one another.
“They’re such good friends that they’re able to take things away from each other,” the actor explained. “It’s like, ‘He’s my friend, he’s telling me something and I should probably listen.’”
How things end between “the odd couple,” and what ensues in the process, will be on display for audiences starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. It will run at the same time on Feb. 15, 21 and 22. There will be two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 23.
Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for students and are available in advance at www.littletheatreofowatonna.org or by calling 507-451-0764. The box office will also open on Monday at the Little Theatre, located at 560 Dunnell Drive in Owatonna. Hours will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday.