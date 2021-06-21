The return of the annual Straight River Days event went off with a bang in Medford over the weekend, as the bedroom community celebrated the 50th anniversary of the three-day event.
Organized by the Medford Civic Club and funded through numerous sponsors, the weekend included a little bit of something for everyone as the town welcomed sunshine and merriment.
"Thank you to every sponsor that donated time, resources, prizes and money to the Club so we can continue to put this on for another 50 years," the Civic Club wrote on Facebook Sunday. "Thank you to the Medford Civic Club Members for your volunteering, planning, time and sometimes our own personal belongings just to make things happen! We are fortunate to have a great group of people who want to keep doing this year after year for our community."