A total reconstruction of an Owatonna road will bring an extra level of safety for children walking to and from school, according to city personnel.
On Tuesday, the Owatonna City Council unanimously approved the plans, specifications and authorization to advertise for bids for the 2021 Truman Avenue project following a public hearing. The project will cost an estimated $3.8 million and will replace the sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water main and roadway from Havana Road to Main Street. The project will also include the addition of a sidewalk along the east side of the road, something City Engineer Kyle Skov said will enhance the safety for pedestrians - specifically children.
“I drive down this road a lot, and with the amount of kids that walk to school we feel it is important for safety to add the sidewalk,” Skov said, noting that Lincoln Elementary school is located right at the end of the construction project area. Though the sidewalk will add to the road becoming slightly more narrow, Skov said it will not impact the street parking and still will be considered a safe width.
Two individuals did express concerns during the public hearing about the narrowing of the road, specifically for bicycle safety, but Skov assured them and the council that the street remains a safe width for motorists and bicyclists alike. He emphasized the safety for kids walking on a sidewalk instead of how they are currently walking in the street, to which the council agreed the sidewalk needed to remain in the plan.
The preparation of the Truman Avenue project began in 2019 with a feasibility report, but after a public hearing in February 2020, the project was postponed to the 2021 construction season in response to the feedback received from the public. A neighborhood meeting was virtually held in September.
An estimated $232,347 of the total cost will be assessed. The project will be paid for by a combination of city funds, state aid, sanitary sewer and water from Owatonna Public Utilities, along with the special assessments.
Bids are expected to be approved by the council on March 2.
Also during the city council meeting, the council approved to adopt the five-year capital improvement plan for 2021 to 2025. The pan is designed to create, support, maintain and finance the city’s present and future infrastructure and equipment needs. The first year of the plan has already been appropriated by the council through the 2021 budget process and the remaining four years serve as a guide for planning purposes and will be subject for review on an annual basis.
No project is guaranteed to occur in the year planned and council will annually appropriate the future year’s projects and adopt the five-year CIP as a part of their long-term planning.