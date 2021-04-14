As construction on the new Owatonna High School inches closer each day, community leaders are turning to residents for ideas on how to repurpose the existing high school.
The school district plans to use a new online platform to gather input from the community.
At Monday’s school board work session, Superintendent Jeff Elstad, along with Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Peng Olson, community relations manager at Federated Insurance, presented an initiative to engage Owatonnans using Bang The Table’s community engagement platform called Engage Owatonna. The platform allows various community project leaders to work with the public at the ideation stage in the decision-making process.
“In order for us to move our community forward, it's important that we have an open venue for our community members to really engage and be transparent and let us know what they're thinking,” Elstad said.
Engage Owatonna isn’t intended to only gather input on school district projects. It was created by a broad team of area leaders in an effort to receive community input on various public projects. The platform is expected to be available Thursday to residents via the website free of charge at engageowatonna.com.
Engage Owatonna is intended to house engagement tools for more than one project, although the presenters spent most of the School Board’s work session specifically discussing the use of the platform for the existing high school campus project. While district leaders have already made some efforts to engage the public, they hope to focus more on the online engagement aspect.
One of the benefits with online engagement is increased accessibility, especially during a pandemic, Elstad said. It also provides a space for people who may be too reserved to publicly speak in meetings to share their ideas on what should be done with the existing high school building after it’s vacated. Additionally, the platform allows people to share their ideas on the project at a convenient time, rather than during the narrow window of public comment time.
“What we're really trying to do is harness a richer perspective, to help inform problem solving and decision making,” Olson said.
Furthermore the platform will allow for two-way communication, enabling people to engage with the project and propose questions to project leaders, such as Elstad, Bob Olson, the district’s director of facilities, infrastructure and security, and Wold architect Paul Aplikowski.
Bang the Table provides some moderation by removing profanities or inappropriate content for public posting, Elstad said. While ideas presented through the tool can be anonymous, users will be authenticated with a connected email address to their account before they can leave comments.
“We believe that an online engagement tool really helps us to include more voices and more perspectives,” Elstad said, pointing out that the tool will provide opportunities to hear and listen to more diverse voices within the community.
Content on Engage Owatonna will be further developed as ideas evolve. While there will be other projects listed on the site to explore, the existing high school building will have its own page for public participation.
“If you remember back in 2019 when we passed the bond referendum, Question Two really referenced how to repurpose or what ideas we should do to repurpose in our current high school campus,” Elstad said. “We want to engage our community in that discussion on the very front end.”
The district also plans to further engage the community on the existing high school project with surveys. Eventually a collection of the best ideas will head to a community task force, likely sometime next fall. This task force will take a closer look at the top ideas, keeping in mind the $8 million budget.
While every idea may not be possible given the budget, Elstad noted that new dialogues and partnership opportunities can be sparked by project suggestions.
“We want to make sure that the community knows that every idea is encouraged,” Elstad said.