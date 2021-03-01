Nearly 15 years after the idea came to him, an Owatonna resident has finally published his first fantasy children’s book, “The Falcon and the Prince.”
Ed Wacek has been writing for many years, delving into the fun outlet to relieve stress and have fun. Having self-published a poetry book in the past, he continues to use his creativity to tell stories today.
“I think I have a pretty creative imagination,” Wacek said. “I started doing it when I was in the Navy, I was writing poetry and I kind of liked it.”
He recalls the story just coming to mind one day, prompting him to quickly jot down the rhyming narrative down in his notebook. It sat there for years before anything became of the tale. With more free time on his hands last year, Wacek decided it was time to move forward with the book. He contacted Fulton Books, a publisher and submitted his work. About two weeks later, the board of review accepted the story for publication.
From there Wacek -- under the pen name Stephen Wyatt -- worked with an illustrator and a Fulton Books representative to complete the book’s visuals elements and final touches.
“It was a fun process, it was about a 10-month period,” Wacek said.
The book features large illustrations, larger than what one might expect from a standard picture book, according to Wacek. By January, the story was nearly ready to be released, Wacek said. The book can now be found at local bookstores and online.
“The Falcon and the Prince” is ideal for readers ages 4 through 9 and features several illustrations throughout the 24-page book. The magical story tells the tale of a young falcon, who has roosted for the night on a windowsill in southern Ireland. The falcon is awakened by the crying of a young girl. Knowing that he won't get any sleep until she stops crying, the falcon asks why the girl is sobbing. Surprised by a talking falcon, the girl soon learns that the falcon is no ordinary bird. The falcon urges the girl to share the reason why she is upset, suggesting that he can help come up with a solution for her sadness.
“What ensues is a very surprising turn of events, leaving the reader and their young listener with mouths agape in wonder and hearts filled with joy,” the book description reads.
The pandemic has made publicizing the book more difficult, Wacek noted. Opportunities to show off new books and authors have been stifled due to book convention cancellations this past year. Wacek hopes the publishing company is able to attend more events on behalf of his book this spring.
In the meantime, Wacek is working on his next children’s book, a book he plans to publish sooner rather than later like his first book. He is also in the process of writing a full length fiction novel featuring elements of romance and a bit of suspense.
With over two decades of writing experience, Wacek has picked up a few tricks to improve his writing skills, such as reading other people’s work and reading often.
“If you want to be a writer, one of the big things you want to do is be a reader,” Wacek said. “I’ve got a book going all the time.”
He believes that through reading, a person can absorb a variety of writing styles, learn about character development and how to create dialogue. Reading mostly fiction, he explores the work of various authors including Nicholas Sparks, Jon Hassler and Stephen King.
Wacek encourages prospective writers to not hold off on their writing and publishing interests, to pick up the pencil and start now.
“I would probably say to other people out there that are aspiring writers is, if you feel that way creatively where you want to write, don’t put it off, get at it as soon as you can, don't put it off until 10 years from now,” Wacek said.