OWATONNA — Owatonna residents likely will see a decrease in their property taxes from the city, so long as the property value of their homes remains the same.
During the regular Owatonna City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the 2020 budget and levy. The final tax levy comes with a 4.25% increase, dropping from the 4.5% increase approved for the preliminary levy. Finance Director Rhonda Moen stated that this compares to an increase in the city’s tax capacity of a 5.5% increase, resulting in an overall decrease in the city’s tax rate.
“So what you’re saying is, if your property value stays the same as it was last year, your city portion of property taxes will go down?” asked council member Kevin Raney.
“That is correct,” Moen answered.
According to the 2020 proposed budget presentation in September, the city’s goal is to provide exception services to its citizens at an affordable price. With the recent development activity, the city has started to see continual growth in its tax capacity, seeing over 3% - 7% increases in its tax capacity over the last three years.
Much of Owatonna’s growth is seen in the commercial and industrial sector. Daikin is in the processing of completing an expansion of 15,000-square-feet which will include the hiring of an additional 50 employees. Start-up company Rise Modular has acquired the former Chart Building and, after remodeling the space, will employ between 80 to 100 people. A major distribution center for Costco has begun the footing work for the facility and new commercial space is being constructed for professional offices, retail, and restaurant space.
The tax levy increase will amount in $559,165, while the tax capacity increase will be $1,146,687. The budget contemplates the expenditure of $35,344,093 and revenues of $34,639,274 for 2020. Both the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) and the Economic Development Authority (EDA) will see a $10,000 increase in 2020.
“The increases to the general fund operating levy, the HRA levy, and the EDA levy will aid in meeting the city’s goals as outlined in the strategic plan,” Moen explained.