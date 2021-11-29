A Carver, Minnesota, man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shattered a window at an Owatonna motel on Friday.
Jason Clark Carroll, 38, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with one count of first-degree property damage, a felony, and one count of tampering with an ignition interlock, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that took place before midnight on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called to a local motel for a report of a man "outside cussing and going crazy" who was breaking glass. When police arrived, they allegedly found Carroll bleeding from his right hand and a double pane window to one of the motel rooms smashed out. Officers also reported a fire extinguisher that had been used laying in the parking lot and the housing door for the fire extinguisher laying in shambles. An ignition interlock that had been removed from a vehicle registered to Carroll was located on the sidewalk, according to the report.
Staff confirmed Carroll was a guest that night at the motel, according to court records.
Carroll allegedly told officers at the scene that there was "no explanation" and that it "had to have been me that did that." Officers reportedly interviewed other guests at the motel who said they heard pounding for four to five hours and a man screaming for over an hour. The owner of the motel told officers he believed the damage to the property may be over $1,000, according to court documents.
Carroll was arrested without incident and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions has been set at $10,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9.