Less than two years ago, Roman Digby, of Owatonna, was desperately seeking answers.
As the horrendous wildfire — known as Camp Fire — roared through the town of Paradise, California, Digby had been unable to reach his father, John Digby, who lived in a mobile home park within the city. For almost an entire week, Digby had no idea what had happened to his father, getting only static with every phone call he attempted to make to the local authorities.
On Nov. 14, six days after last talking to his father, Digby got confirmation that his dad had died inside him home as a result of Camp Fire. John Digby was 78.
Fast-forward 19 months: Digby got a bit of closure after Pacific Gas & Electric, a utilities company in northern California, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of unlawfully starting the fire that killed 85 and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings.
“The CEO pleaded guilty with each individual name that was read,” said Digby who has been glued to the livestream of the court proceedings all week. “When the judge read my dad’s name, that was really hard to hear.”
While Digby said it felt a bit cathartic to hear the PG&E CEO Bill Johnson plead guilty to causing his father’s death, he added that it ripped open wounds in ways that he wasn’t expecting.
“When I heard his name in the courtroom, it brought it all back pretty quickly,” Digby said, recalling the days following his father’s death. “It was strange and hard to hear that, because I really realized for the first time that I lost my dad because of this company. It was like a second wave of realization of what had happened.”
According to a grand jury report released Tuesday, the utility company repeatedly ignored warnings about its aging power lines and faulty maintenance and failed to follow state regulations. A year-long investigation spearheaded by Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey determined that outdated power lines sparked the 2018 fire.
“$13,” Digby said. “That’s how much it would have cost for them to replace the piece of equipment that started it all. I could have paid for that.”
Digby said that the investigation into Camp Fire showed that over a course of 50 years PG&E ignored the visible wear on the piece of equipment that ignited the fire, finding that it was clearly in the company’s culture to cut costs wherever possible.
“I’m angry, but it’s hard for me to be angry at a company,” Digby said. “There is any number of people who individually are to blame over the years who worked in this culture of cutting costs and negligence — and that starts from the top. It falls on upper management, but none of the upper management there now were there when the fire happened.”
“The CEO at the time left the company with a $9 million bonus,” Digby said. “But they couldn’t replace a $13 piece that killed all these people and my dad.”
Though Digby didn’t submit an impact statement to the court, he listened to the statements of other family members who lost loved ones as a result of the Camp Fire. He said that a lot of people were extremely angry, recalling one woman saying that she hopes the CEO “burns in hell.” Though Digby admits that the entire situation is infuriating, he said that he doesn’t want to hold on to the anger.
“I think they all have every right to be as angry as they are, but one reason why I think I’m able to control my anger is that my dad was a very level-headed, easy going person,” Digby said. “I find strength in thinking that he wouldn’t want me to be extremely angry — he would want me to move on with my life.”
Digby said he believes the words Johnson, the company CEO, spoke during the court proceedings: that no words or actions could ever replace the people lost in the fire, but that PG&E will commit to improving safety and making necessary repairs.
“They felt genuine,” Digby said of the CEO’s words. “At least I feel that the CEO probably believes what he is saying; now it’s just a matter of if they actually take that action. I’ll be monitoring them, that’s for sure.”
Moving forward, Digby said that he will receive part of the victims settlement coming from the $3.5-million fine given PG&E. He also hopes to make a trip to Paradise in 2021 to pay respects at the site of his father’s home.
“I hope [the other families] will try to find the good things in life again,” Digby said. “Going forward I know it’s hard with all that we’ve gone through, but I just hope that we can all find happiness in our lives.”