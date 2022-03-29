Peggy Hanson attended a Federated Challenge Gala more than a decade ago, where she learned about the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. She was intrigued by the stories of other Bigs and Littles, and resolved that once her youngest son graduated from high school, she would volunteer to be a Big.
Hanson admits she wishes she wouldn’t have waited so long to join in hindsight. Still, on the other hand, if she had not delayed, she likely would not have been matched with her Little, Mackenzie, in 2016. Six years later, Hanson is being recognized as Big Sister of the Year for both the local agency, headquartered in Owatonna, and the entire state of Minnesota.
“When we first met, it was a little awkward,” admitted Hanson. “She was shy, and I was shy, too, and I was wondering how this was going to work, but it didn’t take long for her to open up and I was more than willing to listen.”
The pair have been meeting weekly for the last six years, aside from when both Hanson and Mackenzie ended up on vacations and didn’t have a visit for two weeks.
“She is so sweet and said she hated it when she didn’t see me,” Hanson said. “We got right back to doing what we always do.”
Hanson said she and Mackenzie still frequent area malls for shopping excursions, getting their eyebrows done, manicures and pedicures, and — most importantly — talking. Some may think significant activities and large chunks of time are required to have a meaningful relationship with a Little. But, as far as Hanson and Mackenzie are concerned, they enjoy the simplicity of their relationship.
“I’ve gotten to know what a beautiful human she is, inside and out,” Hanson said. “We are friends, and we trust each other, and it has been so great to watch her grow and be there growing with her. I just hope she knows and sees what a truly great and wonderful person she is.”
Hanson said she has learned that one of the most important roles she can play in Mackenzie’s life is to listen. They talk about the good, the bad and the ugly. They listen and speak with no judgment, making Mackenzie feel comfortable being her true self — unapologetically.
“We have taught each other a lot,” Hanson said. “And I think that has been possible because of the mutual trust and respect between us.”
Michelle Redman, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, said Hanson was named Big Sister of the Year at the local and state level because of her consistency in her match with Mackenzie.
“Her consistency and dedication to not only Mackenzie and to the friendship they have developed over the years, but her dedication to our agency and promoting it through fundraisers and more, is what made Peggy stand out this year,” Redman said. “Most recently, her husband has joined our Board of Directors as well.”
Hanson has no doubts the bond she has built with her Little is sure to last a lifetime, and would encourage anyone who may be interested in volunteering to not wait and sign up.
“The main thing to becoming a Big is listening. If you can listen, you can be a Big,” Hanson said. “These kids need someone on their side and to be consistent with them, and that is what we provide and why we are here.”
The Big Family, and School Site Big of the Year will be featured in the upcoming issues of the People’s Press. The 2022 Big Brother of the Year was featured in the Tuesday, Mar. 29 issue.