Filing for most city councils and school boards runs from Tuesday, July 28 to Tuesday, Aug. 11 as follows:
Owatonna City Council
File at the city administration office, 540 West Hills Circle, Owatonna. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office and the $20 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
The four-year terms of Mayor Tom Kuntz and City Council members Greg Schultz (Second Ward), Kevin Raney (Fourth Ward), and Doug Voss (At-Large) are up for election.
Owatonna School Board
File in the District Office, 515 West Bridge Street, Owatonna. An affidavit of candidacy can be found on the district website, isd761.org/our-district/school-board/election-information and must be submitted to the school district clerk along with the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Questions should be directed at Sarah Hoffman at 507-444-8610. Candidates may physically bring their affidavit and filing fee to the office or mail it to District Office, c/o Sarah Hoffman, 515 West Bridge St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The four-year terms of School Board members Christina Ingvaldson, Timothy Jensen and Eric Schuster are up for election.
Medford City Council
File at Medford City Hall, 408 2nd Ave. NE, Medford. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office and the $5 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. The four-year terms of Mayor Lois Nelson and City Council members Matt Dempsey and Marie Sexton are up for election.
Medford School Board
Filing in the District Office, 750 2nd Ave. S.E., Medford. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Candidates should contact Jennifer Jones at 507-210-9980 with questions. Candidates can go into the Medford School Office to file.
The four-year terms of School Board members Betsy Chambers, Jon Sutherland, John Anhorn and Jackie Berg are up for election.
Ellendale City Council
Filing at Ellendale City Hall, 106 6th Ave. W, Ellendale. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office and the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. The two-year term of Mayor Russ Goette and four-year terms of City Council members Steve Engel and Duane Goebel are up for election.
Blooming Prairie City Council
File at City Hall, 138 Hwy. Ave. S., Blooming Prairie. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed and the $2 cash filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Candidates should contact Terri Zwiener at 507-583-7573 or cbptzwiener@smig.net with questions.
The four-year terms of council members Mary Kittelson and Tara Gimbel are up for election. The two-year term of Mayor Curt Esplan is up for election.
Blooming Prairie School Board
File in the Blooming Prairie District Office, 202 4th Ave. N.W., Blooming Prairie. An affidavit of candidacy must be filed in the office of the district manager at the High School with the $2 filing fee paid prior to 5 p.m. Aug. 11. Candidates can contact Nancy Clark, the district manager, at the High School at 507-583-4426.
The four-year terms of School Board members Jenny Thurneau, Jon Sunde and Steve Ille are up for election.
The filing period for state, federal and county offices has passed. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.