OWATONNA — “Is that my wood duck?” Darryl Hill asked with excitement.
Among the sea of 140-plus mallards alongside the Straight River behind the Owatonna Power Plant, Gary Johnson pointed to a lone, round wood duck nestled in the middle. It was indeed the same wood duck that Hill had noticed just moments earlier, before it waddled away from him and joined his other flat-footed friends.
“We haven’t seen one of them yet today,” Hill stated as he wrote in the bird’s name on his bird count sheet, marking one tally to represent the discovery.
Despite the frigid temperatures, this is how the two men spent the entirety of their Saturday as a part of the annual Christmas Bird Count in Owatonna, a part of the National Audubon Society’s seasonal count that has been conducted annually for more than a century.
Saturday marked the 48th bird count in Owatonna, originally started by Hill. The count area covers a 15-mile circle with Havana as its center point. The entire city of Owatonna is within the count area, as well as Claremont, Clinton Falls, and Steele Center.
Though Hill is still compiling all the data collected by his various field and feeder counters, he has a few predictions of what the numbers will show. Largely due to the lack of open water and the cold temperatures, Hill said that the numbers will likely be down compared to other years. Surprisingly, though, he is thinking that they will see an uptick in the local woodpecker population.
“Generally we’ve had a lot of woodpeckers and a lot of different kinds, but it seems like about everyone has a woodpecker that they’ve listed,” Hill explained. “It will be interesting to see if our numbers of that are going up.”
Hill added that the most prominent bird during the count seems to change each year, with the house sparrow being the most commonly sighted bird during the first years of the count. He stated that in recent years, the counters hardly report seeing any of the species anymore.
“We can catch these trends when we look at them,” Hill said. “It’s one of the many reasons why this count is so important.”
Trends can most certainly be reflected throughout the years of the bird count, helping the Department of Natural Resources determine which species fall on the endangered, threatened and special concern lists.
“I remember when I was a kid and the bald eagle was placed on the endangered species list,” said Jeanine Vorland, a resident of rural Steele County who has participated as a field counter in the bird count for the last 10 years.
Vorland, who is also the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor for six counties, explained that the annual bird count was instrumental in providing the data needed to remove the bald eagle from the state’s endangered species list in the early 2000s.
The proof was in the bird seed, as the first bird Vorland encountered that morning was none other than the national bald eagle.
“It was a good sign of a good day,” she laughed.
In 2018, the Owatonna Christmas Bird Count recorded 3,863 birds, which Hill said was below their average of 4,567 birds but credited that to the colder-than-average weather. There were 49 different species of birds counted, including a new species for Steele County, the Easter Bluebird. This brings the overall bird species count to 107 since the bird count came to the area. Hill added that he does not believe they will come up with another new species from Saturday’s count.