It’s the most wonderful time of what has been a very, very difficult year.
Despite the social distancing, bouncing in and out of schools for hybrid learning and separation from grandparents, children everywhere are still excited about the holidays, especially when they get a glimpse at one very iconic man.
“I just kind of fell into it,” laughed Al Martin, one of Owatonna’s go-to men for putting on a red suit and playing Santa Claus. “I’m fat and I have a big white beard – I’m Santa.”
Martin was first approached to play Santa decades ago when he was the owner of Martin’s – now Straight River Sports – in downtown Owatonna. He said between his presence in the retail world and manning the Morehouse Chalet ice rink each winter, it just seemed to be a natural fit for him to play the world’s jolliest man.
“The work I was doing was mainly with kids plus I come from a family of nine,” Martin said, who is most well-known for his appearance of Santa in the annual Lighted Holiday Parade. “I enjoy kids, so that’s why I do it.”
Similar to Martin’s story, the resident Santa Claus in Faribault also became Santa by default.
When a local school was in need of a Santa for their holiday program 20-some years ago, Dave Borka was recruited.
“I already kind of looked like Santa Claus and when other people kind of figured that out and word of mouth spread I just took on the role,” Borka said. “I just really enjoy doing it.”
Martin and Borka, though they hadn’t planned to become Santa for their communities, admit they developed true passions for it. Martin laughed about the different times he will be out in public nowhere near Christmas time and children will “recognize” him as Santa, staring in admiration.
“To see those smiles on the kids’ faces, there’s nothing like it,” Martin said.
“I’ve had the opportunity to watch kids grow up, seeing them year after year,” Borka said, adding that he has posed as Santa for pictures with babies whose parents have their own picture with him when they were kids. “The excitement that kids bring to this season is infectious.”
In 2020, however, playing Santa for the community has looked drastically different. While most of the events Martin and Borka appear at have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santas agree that spreading cheer is more important now than ever.
“The kids have been very excited to see me. They come in masked and do whatever is necessary and it just doesn’t seem like that part is a big deal for them,” Borka said, who has been doing some Santa appearances with a local photographer. “They don’t ask why Santa is in mask, they just understand that’s the way the world is now. They see your face and it just makes it alright.”
Borka said one of the most optimistic parts about playing Santa during the pandemic is that despite the unprecedented and trying times, children really haven’t changed.
“The things they want and their wishes haven’t changed,” he laughed. “It’s still the tried and true Legos for boys and Barbies for girls, so it’s been heartening to see that what’s going on hasn’t impacted that.”
Martin has also being doing a variety of Santa experiences here and there, most notably heading down to Central Park in Owatonna during the holiday cruise on Friday. Though he originally planned to just take a couple photos with some families that have a longstanding tradition of photos with Santa in the park, Martin said it didn’t take long for all the children in the area to start flocking toward him.
“Santa doesn’t say no,” Martin said. “I don’t know how to express just the smile on those kids’ faces – that’s the biggest thing for me. I’m in it for the smiles.”
Martin and Borka both said they are aware that many Santa experiences have included talking to Santa through Plexiglas, such as the set up at Cabela’s in Owatonna that recently closed, and taking photos at a safe social distance, similar to the experience at the Medford Outlet Center. For the two jolly gents, though, they said as long as they are spreading joy they feel they are honoring the red suit well.
“There’s real magic out there,” Martin said, adding that he plans to play Santa for many Christmases to come. “I don’t go south for the winter yet, so Santa stays up here nice and close to the North Pole.”
With all his years of playing Santa, Borka feels pretty confident in knowing what the big man would say to all the families during a Christmas like we’ve never seen before:
“Just take time to be with each other, that’s the important part,” Borka said. “We can be together even though we are a part.”
“Always believe,” Borka added as a special message for the kids who love Santa as much as him. “It’s a magical time and it’s a special time. Just be yourself and everybody will get through this together.”