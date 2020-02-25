WASECA — A Waseca man is in the county jail awaiting charges following a six-hour standoff Monday night with area law enforcement and local SWAT teams.
According to a Tuesday release from Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought, the Waseca Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue SE at about 6:30 p.m. following a report of a man with a gun.
The caller alleged that the man, later identified as David Michael Huff, 39, had been using methamphetamine for a few days and was hallucinating. The complainant also reported that Huff fired the gun twice inside the home, but that they were able to leave the residence.
Waseca Police officers, as well as officers from the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, and the New Richland and Janesville Police departments also responded to the incident. SWAT teams from the South Central Drug Investigative Unit and the Minnesota River Valley task forces were later called in to help remove Huff from the home.
After several hours of negotiations, Huff left the residence shortly before 11:30 p.m. A search warrant for the premises was executed, and officers reportedly located additional firearms, ammunition, firearms-related items, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.
Huff has a lengthy criminal history that includes drug possession, fleeing a police officer, assault, domestic assault and obstruction of the legal process.
His most recent brush with the law involved allegations he tried to help a friend who was armed and barricaded inside a Mower County home, and engaged in what eventually became an 11-hour standoff with police.
During the December 2016 ordeal, Huff approached the home where his friend was holed up. Officers had to stop him using lights and the horn of an unmarked squad car. Huff, who had children in his car, told police he was a friend of the man involved in the incident.
He was convicted in March 2017 on a misdemeanor, aiding an offender, and sentenced to a stayed term of 90 days in jail and a year of probation. A felony for aiding an offender and three gross misdemeanor charges for child endangerment were dismissed. A warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court was issued in July, according to Minnesota Court records.
The incident follows a Jan. 6 shooting just a few blocks from where an armed suspect reported shot at police, critically injuring Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson. Matson, who spent several weeks in a metro hospital, has been transferred to a rehab facility. Earlier this month, it was reported that Matson, who was shot in the head, is saying a few words and working on walking.
Huff's initial appearance is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Waseca District Court.