Hundreds of visitors to the Steele County Free Fair participated in the People's Press #SteeleSmiles selfie challenge, posting photos of what they enjoyed most during the fair.
Each day we selected one winner, and earlier this week those winners collected their prizes. Danielle Nystrom, Christina Rowe, Julie Schultz, Kristy Thiel, Annie Nelson and Debra Schlichter - all of Owatonna - each received a free three month subscription to the People's Press and $200 in Owatonna Chamber Bucks.
Thank you to everyone who participated in #SteeleSmiles!