The technical issue is impacting 911 services for several southern Minnesota counties, include the Rice/Steele 911 Center.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, the 911 services at the Rice/Steele 911 Center went down. A push notification was sent to residents in both counties from the local sheriffs instructing people to use a different number for emergencies.
"We don't know what is going on right now, if someone was working on something and something got unplugged or what," said Jill Bondhus, the administrator for the Rice/Steele 911 Center. "It's impacting several counties, not just Rice and Steele. I know Freeborn and Dodge counties are down for sure."
Bondhus said this was all the information they know at this time.